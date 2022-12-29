ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

In Pictures: Dame Vivienne Westwood’s life in fashion

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fu7X0_0jy554w300

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81 after a long career in fashion. Here are some of her surprising, fascinating and jaw-dropping looks over her decades as a designer.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Vivienne Westwood, Acclaimed Fashion Designer and Punk Style Innovator, Dead at 81

Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. A statement released through her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her Clapham, South London home. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post concluded with a quote from Westwood that read: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and...
The Guardian

Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’

Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
Footwear News

A Young Vivienne Westwood Through Today: Her Life in Pictures Over the Years

Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died. On Dec. 29, 2022, Westwood peacefully died in Clapham, South London at age 81 An announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the...
buzzfeednews.com

Punk Rock Fashion Visionary Vivienne Westwood Has Died At Age 81

Vivienne Westwood, the iconic British designer who helped popularize punk fashion, died on Thursday. She was 81. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” according to a statement posted by her eponymous brand on its official Instagram page. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.”
Footwear News

Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Indy100

Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits

British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals her marriage to Kanye West was her ‘first real one’

Kim Kardashian has opened up on her marriage to Kanye West, admitting it felt like her “first real one” despite it being her third. "The first one, I just don't know what was happening,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast.“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Footwear News

Brian Atwood, Zac Posen, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Yoko Ono and More React to the Passing of Vivienne Westwood

Celebrities and the fashion crowd took to social media on Thursday following the surprise news of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s death. The announcement of Westwood’s passing was made on the designer’s official Instagram account on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will...
The Independent

Jeff Banks made director of Vivienne Westwood’s fashion company before her death

Fellow fashion designer Jeff Banks was made a director of Dame Vivienne Westwood’s fashion company two weeks before her death.The Welsh designer and TV presenter, 79, a close friend, was appointed to the role on December 16, according to filings at Companies House.Dame Vivienne, known as the Godmother of Punk, died on Thursday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Banks (@jeffbanks_uk)The pre-tax profits of Vivienne...
BBC

Vivienne Westwood: Designers on her influence and legacy

Dame Vivienne Westwood's death has sparked a flood of tributes from the fashion world, with fellow designers and supermodels remembering her as a British icon. Since then, names from within and beyond the industry have been remembering the 81-year-old who went from pioneering punk fashion in the mid-1970s to dressing some of the biggest stars.
epicstream.com

Vivienne Westwood Net Worth: Take a Look Back at the Fashion Icon’s Unique Sense and Style

Vivienne Westwood died Thursday, December 29. She was 81. Famous for her unique style, she was responsible for bringing punk elements and new-wave designs into modern fashion. Sure, these elements have existed since time immemorial, but her influence and design helped them reach the mainstream. So, take a look back at one of the icons in the fashion industry and see the net worth Westwood amassed.
papermag.com

Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Vivienne Westwood, the iconic fashion designer credited with bringing punk fashion into the mainstream, has passed away. She was 81. In a statement shared on social media, it said, "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." A photo of the designer was also shared alongside a quote that reads: "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to beliving: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth."
hypebeast.com

Moncler Genius Will Show at London Fashion Week 2023

The excitement for London Fashion Week is building as runway antics are set to return to the capital in February 2023. As local and global brands gear up to present their latest collections once more, various surprise appearances have already entered the schedule this season — one being. CEO...
The Independent

‘We miss you’: David Beckham shares message for son Brooklyn on New Year’s Eve

David Beckham has shared a sweet message for son Brooklyn Beckham on New Year’s Eve. The football superstar, 47, posted a photgraph of himself and his family enjoying the fireworks display in London on Saturday (31 December 2022) on his Instagram account. He was accompanied by his wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and 11-year-old daughter Harper. The eldest Beckham sibling, Brooklyn celebrated Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s family before the couple reportedly joined Selena Gomez in Cabo for the New Year’s Eve weekend. The former England captain captioned his post: “Happy New Year from the BECKHAMs” with several heart...
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Rings in the New Year Dress in Checkerboard Sweater Dress and White Leather Cowboy Boots

Gwen Stefani geared up to ring in the new year in a video posted to Instagram today. Set to her song “Crash,” the video saw Stefani dressed in black and white down to her feet, promoting her Las Vegas New Years Eve performance at The Venetian tonight. The former No Doubt lead singer styled a black and white checkerboard sweater dress with a boxy fit. The graphic knitted garment featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Stefani layered on black fishnet tights, offering her extra coverage, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace fitted with a bedazzled pendant. On her feet, Stefani...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy