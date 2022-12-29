State of Delaware seeking to fill hundreds of open jobs

The State of Delaware is making a push to fill state jobs as they deal with a shortage of workers.

The Delaware Department of Human Resources has launched a campaign aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies.

It launched back in June and runs until October featuring ads on social media, buses and billboards.

There are currently around 400 state job openings posted.

Some positions offer sign-on and referral bonuses.

Governor John Carney released a statement saying, "There has never been a better time to start a career in state government."