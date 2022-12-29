ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

State of Delaware seeking to fill hundreds of open jobs

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms1TW_0jy53vyh00

The State of Delaware is making a push to fill state jobs as they deal with a shortage of workers.

The Delaware Department of Human Resources has launched a campaign aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies.

It launched back in June and runs until October featuring ads on social media, buses and billboards.

There are currently around 400 state job openings posted.

Some positions offer sign-on and referral bonuses.

Governor John Carney released a statement saying, "There has never been a better time to start a career in state government."

You can find a list of the available jobs at StateJobs.Delaware.Gov

Comments / 29

Royal Jen Fergie
4d ago

This is a joke. stop blacklisting, It would be nice if there was no discrimination. It would be so nice if you could go to any high school and get a job to fill any position.

Reply
8
AP_000709.30b3dab8531747979ccbd96d4debe1df.0422
4d ago

In my profession I applied for the state job and required they pay me at within 10% of the high end (way above the min and mid) that was about $55k they wouldn’t do that so I went commercial and have a job over $85k …now why would I apply with the state?

Reply(1)
6
Guest
4d ago

If your up in age, forget about it, if your blacklisted, forget about it, if you were on long term disability, forget about it. How can you tell? You can apply but will not be employed because of these reasons. This is what is happening.

Reply
6
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
WILMINGTON, DE
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Delaware Minimum Wage to Increase in January 2023

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The federal minimum wage rate in Delaware will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 on Jan. 1, 2023. In July 2021, Delaware Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 15, which pushed the wage increase into motion. Base pay will increase incrementally each year, from $11.75 in 2023 to $13.50 in 2024, and eventually reaching $15 beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. House committee assignments, structure unveiled for upcoming session

The Delaware House of Representatives will trim down to 21 committees for the start of the new session next week. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach, said Monday that the former Manufactured Housing Committee will be merged with the Housing Committee. The Energy Committee will be consolidated into a new Natural Resources and Energy Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year

2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware

America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 1, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: January A perfect storm for schools, teachers: No subs, bus woes, COVID As revenues rise, Republicans say taxpayers should get some money back February Renter, landlord advocates disagree over solutions to eviction crisis Child care workers still waiting for promised $1,500 state bonuses March Pike ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
delawarepublic.org

Dewey Beach inches closer to end of 5G tower fight

A two-year long dispute between Dewey Beach and Verizon about the placement of utility poles for 5G wireless service on the town’s dunes is inching closer to resolution. The conflict began in 2020 when the Delaware Department of Transportation granted Verizon permits to set up a dozen utility poles around Dewey Beach; most of the town’s roads belong to the Department of Transportation, not the town itself.
DELAWARE STATE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy