accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Breaking: Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak
Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading into downtown Cumming on Sunday, January 1 are having to work their way around a road block while crews work to fix a water main break.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. Channel 2′s Wendy Corona tells us how what’s in one bottle is helping bring people...
Retired FoCo Sheriff K9 receives national recognition for service in uniform
Former Corporal Will Sessa and Retired K9 HummerPhoto by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) For seven years, Corporal Will Sessa of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) went to work each day with a partner who stood by him faithfully on four legs, Sheriff K9 Hummer, a Belgian Malinois.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
cobbcountycourier.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for inclusive swing at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park: Wednesday, January 4
The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive swing in the city’s inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park. The ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW,...
wrganews.com
Photos: Rome and Floyd County celebrate the New Year with fireworks
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–3:11 p.m. The Independence Day fireworks celebration is always a big draw in Rome, but this year, there were fireworks to celebrate the New Year. According to a news release from Atrium Health Floyd:. The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza was presented Saturday evening through a...
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
weisradio.com
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Video: Cave Spring 2023 Polar Plunge
More than 100 brave souls plunged into the New Year by jumping into the chilly waters of the Cave Spring swimming pool. The Cave Spring Polar Plunge has become a New Year’s Day Tradition. Although the air temperature Sunday was in the upper 60s, the water was considerably colder.
