Elizabeth City, NC

Seeking way forward: Center Players hasn't disbanded, AoA head says

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

While The Center Players haven’t performed since May’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”, Arts of the Albemarle’s interim director says the popular and award-winning children’s theater group has not been disbanded.

Lauren Luther said recently that the regional arts center is still trying to get its footing after two years of programming having to be either canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions. AoA officials are currently assessing how the arts center can better serve Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, she said.

“We have reached an important and exciting time of evolution at The Center,” said Luther, an Elizabeth City native who took over as AoA’s interim director in September. “We are embarking on a year of experimentation and innovation with our programming and educational opportunities.”

Luther replaced former director Eric Kerchner, who announced his resignation in August after just two months on the job.

The Center, located at 516 E. Main Street, is the building that houses Arts of the Albemarle’s art gallery and second-floor Maguire Theater. The Center Players, AoA’s youth performing arts group, was finally able to perform “The Little Mermaid Jr.” in May after several postponements dating to 2019. “Mermaid Jr.” is based on the 1989 hit Disney film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Luther, who is a former Center Players actor, drama teacher and production director, said The Center Players holds special meaning for her.

“It is one of my top priorities to ensure that we have consistent youth theater opportunities here at AoA,” she said.

One new project AoA began this fall is a partnership with local theater and improv teacher Christina Robart and her “All About Improv” program. According to Luther, Robart and her assistant, Amy Lee, taught improv, or improvisation, and theater classes for about 50 local students.

About two weeks ago, the young actors, ages 8-18, performed an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” at the Maguire Theater, Luther said. The two performances were attended by about 250 Elizabeth City-Pasquotank students and almost 600 residents.

Luther said that “in no way, shape or form” has the improv program replaced The Center Players. AoA officials are trying to determine the best way to bring The Center Players back to form, she said.

“All About Improv” began as a homeschool club with students whose theater interests spilled over to the stage, Luther said. That is how the program came to partner with AoA.

Luther said starting Jan. 12, “All About Improv” will be offering classes for children ages 8-18. The classes will culminate in a stage performance in either April or May.

For more information about the classes, visit Arts of the Albemarle at aoa.org and click on the “Performing Arts” link. By telephone, call 252-777-2787.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
