Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Rose Bowl Predictions: Can Penn State finish the season with a signature win?
Another season has come and gone Penn State fans. The Nittany Lions finished with double-digit wins following two subpar seasons, but with losses to Ohio State and Michigan, there’s still plenty to prove in Monday’s Rose Bowl. James Franklin has led the Lions to three New Year’s Six...
There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 college football bowl season rolls on with five more games on Friday. Six ranked teams will be in action on Friday, including two top-10 teams that will battle it out in the final game of the night. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson highlight the day with an all-orange matchup in the (fittingly) Orange Bowl.
Former Ohio State Staffer's Ryan Day Admission Is Going Viral
Prior to the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral for screaming at an event coordinator. The staff member placed his hand on Sarkisian's chest to keep him from moving forward as the Longhorns prepared to run out onto the field. Sarkisian got in the man's...
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB
Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions
Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game
Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Michigan football: Betting picks for Fiesta Bowl, New Years Six games
Michigan football takes on TCU on Saturday at 4 p.m. from Glendale, Arizona as a 7.5-point favorite in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. One win separates the Wolverines from a trip to Los Angeles for the national title game on Jan. 9.
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Rose Bowl Game: Five things to know about Utah vs. Penn State
No. 7 Utah looks to pick up its first Rose Bowl win and avenge its loss last year when it takes on No. 9 Penn State in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday.
PHOTOS: Rose Bowl press conference with James Franklin & Kyle Whittingham
LOS ANGELES — Penn State coach James Franklin and Utah counterpart Kyle Whittingham had their final media availability of Rose Bowl week in a joint press conference as the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA here Sunday. This is our photo gallery from the session. The No. 11 Nittany Lions...
Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator
The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. ESPN has shown this fan...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat
The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
For the Rose Bowl Coaches, Another Important Opportunity
LOS ANGELES | Penn State's James Franklin spent part of his New Year's Eve watching the College Football Playoff semifinals with close friend Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles' Rams defensive coordinator and a godfather to one of his daughters. They tried to watch casually, but inevitably their coaching instincts took...
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday
It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
