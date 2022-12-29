ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Wisconsin lands major transfer QB

Wisconsin made a big splash last month when they hired Luke Fickell, and the head coach may have already found his new starting quarterback. Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai plans to transfer to Wisconsin, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Mordecai threw 72 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at SMU. He was a... The post Wisconsin lands major transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game

Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator

The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. ESPN has shown this fan...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat

The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
For the Rose Bowl Coaches, Another Important Opportunity

LOS ANGELES | Penn State's James Franklin spent part of his New Year's Eve watching the College Football Playoff semifinals with close friend Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles' Rams defensive coordinator and a godfather to one of his daughters. They tried to watch casually, but inevitably their coaching instincts took...
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday

It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
