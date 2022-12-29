Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #3 — News and notes: Jack Campbell to the Edmonton Oilers, Kris Russell looking for another team, and more

Read full article on original website
NHL roundup: Hurricanes top Devils in shootout, extend historic run
Andrei Svechnikov scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their franchise-record winning streak with a
Check out David Pastrnak's custom skates and stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER SAYS INCIDENT WITH TEAMMATE IS NO ONE'S BUSINESS, DOESN'T CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS
Unless you're a teammate of J.T. Miller's, he's made it very clear he doesn't care what you think about an incident he had with one of his teammates. During a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Miller started screaming at his goaltender Collin Delia, who was taking his time getting out of the net for the extra attacker in the final minute with the Jets leading 3-2.
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
3 Bruins-Sabres takeaways: It’s on to the Winter Classic
Here's what we learned as the Bruins turn their attention to Fenway for their Winter Classic preparations. Jim Montgomery hardly had to remind his team to maintain their focus Saturday’s matinee against the Buffalo Sabres, Boston’s final tilt before its Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway.
