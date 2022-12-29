Read full article on original website
myneworleans.com
City Park Conservancy Magic in the Moonlight
There is no better setting to fete al fresco than in the New Orleans Botanical Garden, which cast a spell on partygoers attending City Park Conservancy’s Magic in the Moonlight, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, on Oct. 14. While the garden’s flora and greenery bewitched guests,...
whereyat.com
New Year's Room With A Vue Above NOLA
Vue Orleans hosted their first annual Happy Vue Year Party atop the Four Seasons New Orleans to ring in 2023. 407 feet above the Mississippi River, the observatory was a spectaculat vista to soak in the city from the 33rd floor party with music by DJ Gator, passed hors d'oeuvres, open bar, and photos with festive wear to accent the night, as well as outside enjoyment on the open-air 34th floor. Both provided party guests sweeping 360-degree views of the new Orleans skyline, and especially the city's fireworks display over Old Muddy at midnight—lighting up the sky below the party's spectators!
NOLA.com
Mandeville welcomes the Mande Kings Day Parade & Trailhead Festival on Jan. 7
The Mande Milkshakers, the north shore's first women's marching organization, will kick off the Carnival season in the Mandeville area with a King’s Day parade and festival on Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The King’s Day event in Old Mandeville combines a lively parade that begins...
NOLA.com
Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15
Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
List: New Year’s Eve Celebrations around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a hot spot for a number of New Year’s Eve events to usher in 2023. Here is a list of celebrations around New Orleans. What: Broadway star and local Billy Porter will host the New Orleans live segment of Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve.
NOLA.com
Tree by tree: Meet the woman replanting the greenery torn away by Hurricane Katrina
As New Orleans rebuilt itself during the years after Hurricane Katrina, Susannah Burley noticed one treasured part of the city was slow to return: its trees. More than 100,000 oaks, cypress and other trees were lost in parks and other public lands, and an untold number were torn away from private properties.
myneworleans.com
Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us
If you attended Liberty’s Kitchen Come Grow With Us on Sept. 30, you were among those who delighted in one of the most delicious events of the year. The party at the Ace Hotel paired 14 New Orleans restaurants and chefs with 21 Liberty’s Kitchen’s trainees and alumni to help prepare and serve dishes to event guests.
“Creole New Orleans, Honey!” An Exhibition and a lot of fun, at the Cabildo
"A very fascinating aspect of this artist, is that he takes classical art and portraits from earlier periods and reproduces them in miniature in his paintings or reimagines them."
NOLA.com
Sugar Bowl fans flock to New Orleans, though hotel rooms, game tickets still available
After checking into their hotel Friday, John and Tammy Dillon hit the streets with a list of New Orleans attractions they want to visit during their three-day stay: Pat O’Brien’s, House of Blues, Café du Monde, the French Market and the National WWII Museum. They plan to...
Emeril Lagasse named Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer
NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer. As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival crew chefs with popular food trend ideas and culinary techniques as well as advise the cruise line on future menu items and dining concepts for Carnival guests.
myneworleans.com
Johnny Altobello III
The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
whereyat.com
Best French Quarter Restaurants in New Orleans | NOLA Restaurants to Visit in the French Quarter
New Orleans is a city that has a history unlike any place else in the United States of America. It's filled with beautiful architecture, a strong sense of history, and some of the best food in the country. From its historic neighborhoods to its unique food and music, the Crescent City is one-of-a-kind. And there's no better representation of NOLA's uniqueness than the picturesque French Quarter.
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
NOLA.com
Covington Presbyterian Church celebrating its 175th anniversary
The landmark white-steepled Covington Presbyterian Church opened its doors at its present 222 S. Jefferson Ave. location in January 1903, but because the church was founded in 1848, January 2023 marks its 175th anniversary. The church will mark this major milestone with a special worship event and other activities on...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
myneworleans.com
The Year of the Cat
As many of us will be ringing in the January 1st New Year with our resolutions and hoping for auspicious outcomes, Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tết) celebrations will be happening on January 22, 2023, about a month prior to Mardi Gras (February 21). Some years, these events are closer together. How fortunate to have two New Years to ring in for another season of cross-cultural revelry. Dong Phuong Vietnamese Bakery is famous for their Mardi Gras King Cakes. It’s a great post-December holidays continued celebration that warms the early months of the year. While there’s no official Vietnamese Krewe in New Orleans represented with a parade, no overt integration into Mardi Gras, a collective of artists and filmmakers have started to get together and call themselves the “Viet Krewe” of which I am a member.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
