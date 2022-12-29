Read full article on original website
Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rainBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
FanSided
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Dodgers: 3 Remaining Free Agents Could Find a Home With LA
46 of the 50 2022 Top Free Agents have found a home in the MLB. So then who's left for Los Angeles to choose from?
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
McCovey Chronicles
Weekend BP: Farhan Zaidi says Carlos Correa is ‘focused on a deal elsewhere’
Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. And happy new year! No matter what happened over the last 12 months, I hope 2023 is a better year for you than 2022 was!. Barring a rare deal on Saturday, 2023 will be a year in which Carlos Correa finds a new home. And that home is very unlikely to be in the Bay Area.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
How Will Diamondbacks DFA to Make Room for Evan Longoria?
The 40-Man roster is full and a tough decision needs to be made.
Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury on Future With Cardinals
Speculation continues to swirl around the Arizona Cardinals, and despite a year that was full of injuries and misfortune from the start, the seat under Kliff Kingsbury couldn't be hotter. Teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers have already gotten a jump on their coaching search....
Yardbarker
White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal
Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
Diamondbacks Projected Opening Day Positional Lineup
Suddenly things look mostly set for Torey Lovullo's position players.
FOX Sports
Tigers acquire INF Tyler Nevin from Orioles for cash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash. The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
SF Giants finally move on from Tommy La Stella
The SF Giants finally DFA'd Tommy La Stella, moving on from one of the biggest offseason acquisitions of Farhan Zaidi's tenure.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak impresses again for Rangers
SUNRISE, Fla. — Jaroslav Halak turned in his second consecutive impressive performance in nets albeit 15 days apart. For the 37-year-old who had opened 1-6-1 in his first eight starts, won his second straight while turning aside 32 of 35 shots after being a difference-maker in the Rangers’ double-empty-net-abetted 6-3 victory in Philadelphia on Dec. 17. Halak was particularly important throughout the second period and early in the third when the Panthers made a few runs at the Rangers and crashed the net repeatedly. Igor Shesterkin had played the last five straight for the Blueshirts, who play at home Tuesday against Carolina before...
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be...
Bears Report Card: A Day for Loafing and Losing
Low Bears marks for loafs and being out of position as they vanished after the first quarter against Detroit.
