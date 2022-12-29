ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts takes the field at practice, but will he play Sunday?

By Jamie Apody via
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

In what appears to be a good sign for the Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts took the field during practice on Thursday.

Hurts was out for the Cowboys game last weekend due to a shoulder sprain.

The starting QB took first-team reps, but he did not participate in the ball security drills with the team.

He also did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, when the team goes over the game plan.

It seems Hurts' appearance in practice came as a surprise.

"It's amazing. I was shocked. I didn't know he was coming out there until he was out there," said Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata. "I told you we'd find out the same time, guys!"

Eagles fall to Cowboys 40-34 | Postgame Show

The Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Hurts is actually playing this week, or if head coach Nick Sirianni is trying to keep the Saints guessing.

The Birds need a win to wrap up the number one seed and the first-round bye.

It would be ideal to do it this week so they can rest everyone for the final game of the season against the Giants.

