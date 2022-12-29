Read full article on original website
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes updates — GMA anchors passionately kiss amid ‘affair’ scandal as Andrew Shue’s son snubs her
JUST a day after he formally filed for divorce, suspended Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been spotted cuddling up to one another in Miami. Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, are seen talking, laughing, and kissing while strolling along the pier, proceeding to a local seaside restaurant for lunch and drinks.
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’
With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
Dr. Jen Ashton Reveals Break From 'GMA3' Amid T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Drama
The "Good Morning America" chief medical correspondent had previously spoken about the "respect" she had for her co-anchors.
GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Resurface Together in Atlanta
Watch: GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Hiatus - NEW DETAILS. Ahead of New Year's Eve, GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen touching down in Atlanta Dec. 26. In photos, the duo looked casual, with Amy donning a red top, black pants and a black jacket...
Amy Robach, Andrew Shue Fought on Wedding Night: 'It Was Hard To Trust'
"You're not my teammate," Robach said in an interview on "The Doctors."
Sidelined Lovebirds T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Flaunt PDA In Atlanta Airport As They Jet Off For Romantic NYE After Suspension
Newly outed couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took their relationship to a new city. The Good Morning America hosts-turned-lovers are no longer hiding their romance from the public, work, or their significant others, and were caught flaunting their PDA inside the Atlanta airport amid their ongoing ABC suspension, RadarOnline.com has learned.The not-so-secret pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other inside the airport. Holmes was spotted with his arm around Robach while he guided her through the packed airport on Monday. The pair didn't appear stressed as they walked through the facility without masks and were recognized by...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach thinks her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. "The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show," the […]
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Former RHONY star Alex McCord shares update on her life in Australia
Former Real Housewives of New York star Alex McCord has updated fans on new life in Australia. The reality TV star, who was a founding member of the Bravo reality series, shared a photo with husband Simon van Kempen.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce
“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday. Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!
Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga Blac Chyna is loving her quality time with her little ones. The model mom, 34, shared a fun Instagram Reel on Tuesday celebrating the holiday season with her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10. The siblings dance together to an upbeat tune before Chyna joins them, laughing together as they each show off their moves. The song changes and the three take turns kicking along to the beat...
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Dec. 27?
The holiday has come and gone, but where does that leave GMA3: What You Need To Know? For the last three weeks, regular hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing as a result of their alleged affair, and last week saw the absence of their co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as she left for holiday vacation. On the Friday before Christmas, a pre-taped holiday program aired on the network, and yesterday’s broadcast featured a holiday leftovers competition. So, where does that leave us for today? Is Ashton back? Will our favorite dethroned hosts make an appearance? Robach and Holmes have been spotted...
Anderson Cooper To Interview Prince Harry On ’60 Minutes’ Ahead Of ‘Spare’ Memoir Release
Prince Harry is sitting down with Anderson Cooper for an interview on 60 Minutes. The royal’s appearance on the CBS program is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 8. Harry’s interview will be his first U.S. television appearance to discuss his memoir “Spare.” Watch the preview below. The interview on 60 Minutes comes after Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan. The show’s logline said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.” Harry & Meghan also explored “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to...
