Santos confirm plans to retire 10 shirt in honour of Pele
Santos will seek to retire the 10 shirt in honour of Pele.
World soccer to fall silent in memory of Brazilian legend Pele
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.
Pelé: A global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of soccer
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Pelé, soccer's first global superstar, has died at the age of 82. To many fans, the Brazilian will be remembered as the best to have ever played the game. For others it goes further: He was the symbol of soccer played...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Anita Pointer Dead: Cause of Death and Net Worth of Pointer Sister Founder Revealed
The Pointer Sisters' vocalist from the 1970s and 1980s passed away on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Anita died with her family at her side, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her other sister June passed away in 2006, and her sister Bonnie, who...
Don West Has Passed Away At the Age of 59
After battling cancer for some time, former TNA announcer Don West has passed away at the age of 59. West’s former broadcast partner Mike Tenay confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri...
Morant gifts emotional young fan a pair of his signature shoes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the Memphis Grizzlies’ 118-108 win over Sacramento, Ja Morant gifted a young fan a pair of his new Nike Ja 1s right off of his feet. The video, posted on social media, shows the young fan with a sign that read “Ready to jam out in my Ja 1’s #summer2023.” […]
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Professional soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported $200 million.
