musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
411mania.com

Don West Has Passed Away At the Age of 59

After battling cancer for some time, former TNA announcer Don West has passed away at the age of 59. West’s former broadcast partner Mike Tenay confirmed the news on Twitter. He wrote: “Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri...
WKRN News 2

Morant gifts emotional young fan a pair of his signature shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the Memphis Grizzlies’ 118-108 win over Sacramento, Ja Morant gifted a young fan a pair of his new Nike Ja 1s right off of his feet. The video, posted on social media, shows the young fan with a sign that read “Ready to jam out in my Ja 1’s #summer2023.” […]
