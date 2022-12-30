Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies in Jurupa Valley shooting; suspect also dead after chase
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed by a convicted criminal with an extensive record while trying to make a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Thursday, officials said. The suspect in the shooting was also dead, after a pursuit through Riverside County ended with gunshots on the 15 Freeway. The Riverside County sheriff described the suspect as having multiple criminal arrests and convictions dating back more than 20 years, including one last year which should have landed him in prison for decades, but he was out on bail while awaiting sentencing. The slain deputy has been identified as Isaiah Cordero, 32, who had been with the department since 2014 but only completed his motorcycle enforcement training a few months ago. "He was a jokester around the station," Sheriff Chad Bianco said. "And all of our deputies considered him their little brother."
Deputy Isaiah Cordero of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty Dec. 29, 2022.The Riverside Sheriff's Association released a statement that read in part: "We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isaiah Cordero, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the Riverside Sheriff's Department, a person who was dedicated to protecting others. Once again, we face a tragic reminder of the selflessness and unwavering courage required of peace officers and their families." "Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. Deputy Cordero's death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. Today, Deputy Cordero made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty - a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and actions. Our heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow deputies through this difficult time." After the shooting in the Rubidoux section of Jurupa Valley, the deputy was transported to Riverside Community Hospital, a spokesperson for the Riverside Fire Department said. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles, many of them motorcycles, gathered outside the hospital to escort the slain deputy's body in a procession to the coroner's office in Perris.
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was rushed to a hospital and later died after being shot in Jurupa Valley, sources told Eyewitness News.Authorities were able to identify a suspect and pursued the individual in a pickup truck over several freeways in Riverside County. Video showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles following the pickup close behind as the truck fled at speeds around 45-50 mph. The suspect fled over the 60 and 15 freeways and the chase came to an end near Norco under the 5th Street overpass on the southbound 15 Freeway. Witnesses say at one point they saw the suspect apparently waving a gun at other vehicles during the chase. At the end, the truck was on the shoulder of the freeway, pinned on the embankment by a law enforcement bearcat. The suspect was apparently killed after at least two shots were fired through the front windshield of the pickup truck. The Sheriff's Department said the tires on the suspect's vehicle were disabled with a "tire deflation device." The suspect began shooting at deputies, prompting them to return fire.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a deputy. Suspect William Shae McKay had an extensive criminal history that including kidnapping, robbery and assault, Bianco said.
Comments / 70