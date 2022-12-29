Read full article on original website
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
NorthFlora Collective talks post-freeze plant care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for your plants after the weather has passed. Officials say before discarding plants that look badly damaged, first access the damage and consider a few revival steps to get the plant back on track to grow.
Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
Talquin issues boil water notice for customers in Lake Jackson area
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Talquin Electric customers in the Lake Jackson area.
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
Tallahassee residents ring in new year with ‘Countdown Downtown’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee got an early start to their New Year’s Eve celebrations, gathering in Cascades Park for the city’s annual ‘Countdown Downtown.’. The event included fireworks, food trucks, photo booths and a performance by Tallahassee Nights Live. It lasted from...
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire
Florida State fans gather for Cheez-It Bowl. The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city has a place to lay their heads at night. Former FSU standouts give back to 30 children early Christmas presents. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM...
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue
The vehicle Wiggins was in veered off Bannerman Road “for unknown reasons” and hit a culvert and some trees before coming to a rest on the road shoulder. Residents voice concerns about increased traffic from Amazon fulfillment center. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT. The facility...
Bainbridge ends year with spike in violent crime, economic growth
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Bainbridge is ending the year with a spike in violent crimes but also economic growth. While the city is growing and has been growing for the last few years, what concerns law enforcement is not an increase in crime but how it’s happening in a short amount of time.
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.
VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
