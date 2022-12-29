ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

WCTV

Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

NorthFlora Collective talks post-freeze plant care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for your plants after the weather has passed. Officials say before discarding plants that look badly damaged, first access the damage and consider a few revival steps to get the plant back on track to grow.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Fire destroys home on Putnam Drive in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening along the 500 block of Putnam Drive. TFD crews discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the house when they arrived around 10:30 p.m. When TFD entered the house, the fire was located in the attic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee residents ring in new year with ‘Countdown Downtown’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people in Tallahassee got an early start to their New Year’s Eve celebrations, gathering in Cascades Park for the city’s annual ‘Countdown Downtown.’. The event included fireworks, food trucks, photo booths and a performance by Tallahassee Nights Live. It lasted from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler

Tallahassee pastors hold a prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting. We could see some showers and isolated storms as we end 2022. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and New Year's forecast. Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ends year with spike in violent crime, economic growth

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Bainbridge is ending the year with a spike in violent crimes but also economic growth. While the city is growing and has been growing for the last few years, what concerns law enforcement is not an increase in crime but how it’s happening in a short amount of time.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s

The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for narcotics after a traffic stop. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 11:25 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 600 block of Vallotton Drive when he observed a pickup truck with a nonfunctioning brake light. As soon as the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a passenger, later identified as William Reynolds Jr., ran from the traffic stop. After a short foot pursuit Reynolds was detained.
VALDOSTA, GA

