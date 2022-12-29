ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Currituck mulls $202K plan to aid mainland biz

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdZQN_0jy3PRaU00

CURRITUCK — Currituck commissioners are considering creating a page on the county’s website that will promote mainland businesses.

But the proposal could come with a hefty cost, at least in the beginning.

Commissioners received a presentation from OneBoat of Manteo on the proposal earlier this month that is being called a “Community Calendar” on the county’s website.

Commissioners had a second discussion last week and agreed to have county staff draw up a request for proposals.

OneBoat specializes in websites that cater to businesses across the country that are mainly in areas where tourism is a major economic driver.

The page would allow mainland businesses to promote their services on the page with the county picking up the tab. Commissioners were told that there are around 400 businesses on the mainland.

If commissioners were to adopt the proposal it could cost the county around $202,000 the first year and around $118,000 in following years.

County officials said that occupancy tax money could be used to fund part of the cost. With the county eliminating its economic development department earlier this year, Commissioner Owen Etheridge suggested that some of the money used to fund it could be spent on the Community Calendar proposal if it moves forward.

The budget for the economic development department in the fiscal year 2021-22 was $307,000, which included the $76,777 annual salary of former Economic Development Director Larry Lombardi, who was let go.

At the time, County Manager Ike McRee said that the county would continue to recruit new businesses and help existing businesses expand but that Currituck was going to take a different approach to economic development.

“This is not a new bucket of money,” Etheridge said.

Commissioners were told that it could cost around $507 per business to set up the webpage for the first year and $295 per business after that. All businesses would receive the same amount of space on the webpage.

Commissioner Mike Payment is a business owner in Currituck and said creating the webpage was a “no brainer.” He said if a person used Google to search for a certain type of business that the county’s webpage would show up among the top search results.

“I think everybody would jump on board with this,” Payment said. “If a site that can help your business, promote it and get it out there for everybody to see.’’

Commissioner Kevin McCord feels some residents don’t know about the services that mainland businesses offer and that many cross the border into Virginia to shop.

“The tax money comes here,” McCord said. “It’s a buy local thing. It benefits the citizens, everybody wins.”

Commissioner Mary “Kitty” Etheridge called the potential cost “staggering” and suggested that commissioners further discuss the issue at their annual retreat in February. Most retreat discussions pertain to the county’s next fiscal budget year, which starts July 1.

“We are maybe going to need money elsewhere,” Kitty Etheridge said.

Board Chairman Bob White said he wanted to move the proposal forward immediately. Commissioners were told by county staff that between putting the proposal out to bid and its implementation would take as long as six months.

“This is about the mainland,” White said. “This is plugging a gap that’s been there forever, it’s a hole that has been there for a long time. It has bugged me for years and that is why I have been trying to get this done for a sometime now. It’s way less (cost) than what we spent on economic development.”

