The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it five straight wins in a row tonight as they are in Milwaukee taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this evening. This won’t be an easy task as The Greek Freak has the Bucks in third place in the Eastern Conference. What’s most impressive is the fact that the Bucks have been winning without their “Robin” all season as Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team and be the best Batman he can possibly be. Should Giannis Antetokounmpo be considered the league MVP this season?

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO