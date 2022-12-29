Read full article on original website
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Ex-Warriors coach Mark Jackson’s message to teams looking for a new coach
Mark Jackson may be a mere footnote in the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty these days. However, the former Dubs head coach played a huge part in the Warriors’ turnaround in the early 2010s. He was able to coach the young core led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to two consecutive playoff berths in 2013 and 2014.
Warriors Land Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma In Bold Trade Scenario
When you win an NBA title, you’re supposed to be good the following season. That’s how it works, right?. Generally speaking, yes. At the same time, you may look a little compromised. That would be a consequence of what’s commonly known as “championship malaise”. Think...
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
Kyrie Irving Sends Big Warning To The Rest Of The NBA
Kyrie Irving wants the rest of the NBA to know that he's on a mission this season.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Will the Lakers have enough assets to swing a major deal?
Kevin Durant Takes A Shot At Steve Nash After Nets' Impressive Run With Jacque Vaughn
Kevin Durant seemingly keeps taking shots at former head coach Steve Nash.
NBA Fans Say LeBron James Is Better Than Giannis Antetokounmpo After His Latest Performance
LeBron James has been on a tear this season so far averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.
Bent rim causes 35-minute delay as Nuggets beat Celtics
The Nuggets' win over the Celtics in a showdown between the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders was overshadowed by a bent rim that caused a delay of about 35 minutes.
Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing
Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
Trade Rumor Update: Washington Wizards
Cleaning the house could have awarded them a top pick in the next NBA Draft where all eyes are on a highly coveted player over in France, Victor Wembanyama. On the flip side, improving the team could have been a move that would have helped them immediately. Now that the...
Keys To Victory For The Wizards Against The Bucks
The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it five straight wins in a row tonight as they are in Milwaukee taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this evening. This won’t be an easy task as The Greek Freak has the Bucks in third place in the Eastern Conference. What’s most impressive is the fact that the Bucks have been winning without their “Robin” all season as Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team and be the best Batman he can possibly be. Should Giannis Antetokounmpo be considered the league MVP this season?
Short-handed Magic Meets Wizards Friday: 5 Questions Ahead of Matchup
The Orlando Magic will only have eight players available against the Washington Wizards Friday.
“I got my phone on. I'm more than available.” - Mark Jackson wants another shot at a head coach job
Perhaps teams with young cores, like the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, should give Mark Jackson a look.
Recap: Season-best 42-point third quarter pushes Wizards past Magic 119-100
The Wizards kicked off their four-game road trip Friday night in Orlando against a shorthanded Magic team and were forced to do so once again without star guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness). Washington played a complete game and exploded offensively in the third quarter, beating the Magic 119-100 behind 30 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 23 points from Kyle Kuzma.
John Salley remembered very special demands Michael Jordan had to accommodate his style
Private jets, security details, cigars…these MJ stories have it all.
