Non-emergency surgeries that were scheduled for this week at Pullman Regional Hospital have been postponed because the hospital’s automatic backup power supply is down. PRH officials say a power surge during Tuesday’s windstorm knocked out the automatic power backup system. The hospital still has backup power but it has to be started manually. PRH policy requires that non-emergency surgeries be rescheduled when the automatic backup power isn’t working. Those repairs are scheduled to take place today. Hospital officials expect to resume non-emergency surgeries early next week.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO