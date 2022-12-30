Lanierland semifinals: North Hall, Gainesville earn berth in girls championship

North Hall's Genesis Satterfield (4) defends a shot against Cherokee Bluff during the Lanierland semifinals on Dec. 29, 2022 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Balance was the key for North Hall in its semifinal game of the 63rd Annual Lanierland Basketball Tournament against Cherokee Bluff.

The Lady Trojans put four-players in double figure scoring, and nearly had a fifth, to come back from an early deficit and down the Bears 65-56 Thursday night at Flowery Branch.

Athena Vachtsevanos, Martha Vachtsevanos and Kristina Peach each finished with 13 points, while Rylee Thompson added 11 points and Genesis Satterfield chipped in nine points and eight rebounds to give North Hall a chance to defend last year’s title against Gainesville on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Trojans (9-3) had to battle back from a 20-8 first-quarter deficit before pulling to within 21-19 by the end of the opening frame, and taking as much as a five-point lead in the second before Cherokee Bluff (10-2) close to within 34-33 by intermission.

The Lady Bears then found themselves down by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter before freshman Claire Carlson and junior Emma Reynolds began to help them rally.

Carlson, who finished with a game-high 22 point, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots, hit a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to as little as four.

However, the Lady Trojans were able to keep Cherokee Bluff at arms length, with Peach, who added three assists and six steals to her points, Martha Vachtsevanos and Satterfield each hitting key free throws down the stretch.

Reynolds finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to join Carlson in double figures for Cherokee Bluff, while Mia Williams contributed eight points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

GAINESVILLE POWERS PAST CHESTATEE: The Lanierland girls semifinal between Gainesville and Chestatee was a war of attrition, and the Red Elephants were left standing as the sole survivor.

After seeing the Lady War Eagles erase what was once a 21-point deficit to send the game to overtime, Gainesville had enough left in the tank to outlast them 67-62 Thursday at Flowery Branch.

Keidra Young finished with 24 points, including a basket in the first minute of the extra frame to put her team in front for good, plus six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Kyundria Jones and Caloni Young added 14 points apiece to lift the Lady Red Elephants (10-0) into Friday’s 6 p.m. title game against North Hall at Chestatee.

And they needed every one of those point to survive a frenetic comeback by Chestatee (9-4), led by Riley Black (28 points, 12 rebounds) and Caroline Bull (15 points 5 rebounds, 3 steals), in game that featured end-to-end action throughout, as well as 50 combined fouls.

After trailing by 21 late in the second quarter, the Lady War Eagles cut the deficit to 14 at the half, and then outscored Gainesville 24-10 in the third quarter to pull even heading into a fourth quarter that featured eight lead changes.

And when Sierra Yarbrough connected on a driving layup with two seconds left for the last of her 10 points, the two teams were headed for an extra frame tied at 62.

But the Lady War Eagles had to do so without Black, who fouled out with 1:53 left in regulation, with exhaustion setting in for both teams.

The Lady Red Elephants had just enough to get the early field goal by Keidra Young, plus five free throws down the stretch by Jones to survive.