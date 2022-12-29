Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Home with Kind Person, Within 24 Hours, They Find Kittens Under Their Bed
A cat came home with a kind person. Within 24 hours, they found kittens under their bed. About two months ago, Damaris from NYC came across a cat at a bodega, needing help. The cat was let outside the store and seen wandering near busy traffic. The rotund cat was...
outsidetheboxmom.com
7 Puppy Breeds Perfect For A Family Pet
When choosing a pet, we think about many factors because, with the arrival of a dog, we get another member of the family. It is essential that everyone is comfortable and that this coexistence does not become just an obligation, but that it is natural and that everyone feels good.
Pets For Life Helps People Care For Their Pets In ‘veterinary Deserts’
Deniece Young’s cat, Mr. Moe, looks pretty good for a 20-year-old. “Check this out! He has his own water bottle in our refrigerator,” she said. “And there he is — healthy now.”. More than a companion, Mr. Moe is part of Young’s family. “He’s my...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
Pit Bull 'Too Dangerous' to Adopt Loves Cuddles With Grandmother in Cute Vid
More than 1 million TikTok viewers have watched the footage, with one commenting: "Never blame the breed only the owners."
lovemeow.com
Kitten Born Outside as Feral Starts to Trust and Snuggle When She Meets Resident Cat
A kitten who was born outside as a feral, started to trust and snuggle when she met a resident cat. Cleo was born outside to a feral cat mom and left to fend for herself. She was the only survivor of her litter and rescued through a TNR (trap-neuter-return) project.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
2022’s Most Popular Dog and Cat Names in America
There are two key things that go into getting the perfect pet. The first is finding the right animal with just the right temperament to fit in with what you've got going on at your house. The second thing is finding the perfect name, even if that means changing the...
lovemeow.com
A Couple Rescued a Roadside Kitten While Traveling but Ended Up Bringing Three Cats Home
A couple rescued a roadside kitten while traveling but ended up bringing three cats home. A couple was traveling in Greece when they spotted a little stray on the side of the road all alone. "We drove through an alley of olive trees when my partner stopped and pointed at the kitten," Olivia shared with Love Meow.
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?
All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
lovemeow.com
Cat Makes Sure Kittens Have Purr Filled Life After She Was Left to Roam the Streets
A cat made sure that her kittens would have a purr filled life after she was found roaming outside. A fluffy cat named Tails was left behind to roam the streets and fend for herself without food and shelter when her previous owners moved away. A Good Samaritan learned about...
pethelpful.com
Shelter Makes Plea for People to Stop Overlooking Senior Dogs
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @pawsfriendnetwork is an account dedicated to helping paraplegic, amputee, wheelchair and senior shelter dogs find homes. And their recent video is acting as a plea for people to stop overlooking senior dogs.
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
pawtracks.com
The American Kennel Club dog groups and the breeds that fit in them
We know dogs came to us from wild canines (likely wolves or jackals) and probably domesticated themselves rather than the other way around. In the process, different types of pups came about, possibly splitting into groups more than 5,000 years ago! To categorize all these beasties, the American Kennel Club (AKC) has a list of recognized breeds, each of which fits into one of the seven groups. We’ll walk you through the breed groups so you can determine where your pooch fits best.
Comments / 0