Boston, MA

The Independent

Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies

A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
outsidetheboxmom.com

7 Puppy Breeds Perfect For A Family Pet

When choosing a pet, we think about many factors because, with the arrival of a dog, we get another member of the family. It is essential that everyone is comfortable and that this coexistence does not become just an obligation, but that it is natural and that everyone feels good.
ESPN Sioux Falls

2022’s Most Popular Dog and Cat Names in America

There are two key things that go into getting the perfect pet. The first is finding the right animal with just the right temperament to fit in with what you've got going on at your house. The second thing is finding the perfect name, even if that means changing the...
thehappypuppysite.com

Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?

All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
pethelpful.com

Shelter Makes Plea for People to Stop Overlooking Senior Dogs

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @pawsfriendnetwork is an account dedicated to helping paraplegic, amputee, wheelchair and senior shelter dogs find homes. And their recent video is acting as a plea for people to stop overlooking senior dogs.
pawtracks.com

The American Kennel Club dog groups and the breeds that fit in them

We know dogs came to us from wild canines (likely wolves or jackals) and probably domesticated themselves rather than the other way around. In the process, different types of pups came about, possibly splitting into groups more than 5,000 years ago! To categorize all these beasties, the American Kennel Club (AKC) has a list of recognized breeds, each of which fits into one of the seven groups. We’ll walk you through the breed groups so you can determine where your pooch fits best.

