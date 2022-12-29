ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

He’s a dog-loving entrepreneur

He’s a staple in the community — not just Merrick, but for the surrounding areas, like Seaford, Wantagh and Bellmore.”. If you attend any of the South Shore’s street fairs, there’s a good chance you’ll see a crowd of dogs, big and small, eagerly waiting for Ira Reiter. Ira and his wife, Hillary, create some of the area’s most popular dog treats.
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To Hip Hop Pioneer Grandmaster Flash!

On this date in 1958, a man who will forever reform the stance of the turntable was born; Joseph Saddler best known as Grandmaster Flash. Amidst the infancy of hip-hop culture, Grandmaster Flash dominated the disc jockey scene of the North Bronx as he once was the DJ for big-time house rockers Kurtis Blow and Lovebug Starski in the mid-70s. Flash’s DJ sets became notorious for shaking crowds and it was evident he was influenced by preceding disco DJs in the likes of Grandmaster Flowers and Pete DJ Jones. Not only was Flash intrigued by the identity of the disc jockey through New York City disco DJ legends, but also, by the “hip-hopper” house rockers of his time, who reigned the opposing regions of the boogie down, DJ Kool Herc and Afrika Bambaataa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral

A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
BROOKLYN, NY
evgrieve.com

A memorial on Avenue A for James Cunningham

There's a small memorial with candles and flowers outside a vacant storefront at 214 Avenue A between 13th Street and 14th Street ... near where police found the body of 51-year-old local resident James Cunningham early morning on Dec. 19. According to the NYPD and published reports, Cunningham had just...
HuntingtonNow

2022: Crime Comes Home to Huntington for Some

Crime, an omnipresent topic of concern for many, came home directly and violently for some Huntington residents this year. For others, crime turned up in their driveways. This fall, two particularly violent crimes occuring less than a week apart and outside Huntington claimed the lives Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too

New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rob Brusca is ‘Mr. Oyster Bay'

Robert Brusca has always given everything to his community. Often called the “unofficial and unpaid mayor” or “Mr. Oyster Bay,” the lifelong East Norwich resident can always be found volunteering at one event or another, where he will tell anyone who will listen how great it is to live in Oyster Bay, and why.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Remington Write

Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
MANHATTAN, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY

