The Boys Basketball Team defeated Fort Osage 58-46 on Friday to give the Wildcats a third-place finish in the Holley Division of the William Jewell HS Boys Basketball Tournament. The Wildcats were led by Josh Allen who scored a team-high 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting (4 for 8 from 3pt-range). Lincoln Stephenson had a team-high 8 rebounds and Isaiah Hooks had a team-leading 5 assists.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO