Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Reacts to Vladimir Putin's 'Slip of the Tongue'
The Russian president called his invasion of Ukraine a "war" instead of a "special military operation," which was how the Kremlin previously described it.
Before-and-after photos show how Russia is stripping Ukrainian life out of one of the only major cities it has captured
A video posted to Telegram on Friday shows the Russian army destroying a theater central to Mariupol.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Daily Beast
Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun
A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway. The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to...
U.S. Weapons Causing 'Heavy' Russian Losses Amid Artillery Duels: Commander
"You can't beat a well-resourced enemy like that with bare hands," Roman Kostenko told Newsweek from close to the front lines.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
A Russian soldier reveals recent demolition of ammo- He says it's required to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
A recent recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic indicates that Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This intentional destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
U.S. Giving Ukraine Coordinates to Russian Army Positions, Hacker Claims
The hacker published documents purportedly containing U.S. intelligence on the positions of Russian ships, aircraft, and the location of warehouses.
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
Russia's Warning To U.S.: Deescalate Or Face 'Consequences'
Russian official Alexander Darchiyev told Tass that the U.S. should "heed the voice of reason."
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0