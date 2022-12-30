Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo

A Mount Vernon native was killed in the extreme winter storm in Buffalo.

Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse’s assistant, was found dead after being trapped in her car. Wanda Brown Steele, her mother, says Taylor was born in New Rochelle and recently moved to Buffalo.

Taylor got stuck on the road on her return from work, just miles from her home. Authorities say she died, possibly of carbon monoxide poisoning, while waiting to be rescued.

Erie County EMS officials requested help from other EMS agencies around the state to help handle the 911 calls.

Steele says she hopes additional EMS crews help people avoid what happened to her daughter.

"I feel that they should have been prepared for this storm. They knew this storm was coming,” she says.

Members of the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Company headed to Buffalo to assist with the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Scarsdale EMS workers Caitlyn Kockler and Kyle Shryock say their crew is going to be helping with the backlog of 911 emergency assistance requests.

"People are waiting in their homes for hours or days with a deceased loved one in the residence, because it was so dangerous for people to get out there. Cars would get stuck. Even big fire engines were getting stuck,” Shryock says.

Kockler and Shryock have been pulling 12-hour shifts, handling about one call per hour since they arrived in Buffalo Tuesday. Most are calls from earlier this week that didn't get immediate responses.

“It's a very unfortunate situation. I guess they got to a point in Buffalo where people just had to wait for 911 calls because it wasn't safe for the crews to go out. We're going a couple days late from when the original 911 call was sent in. We're just checking to make sure people don't need a follow up,” Kockler says.

The Scarsdale paramedics will return home this weekend.

Steele says she's planning a service in Buffalo to remember her daughter. She currently lives in North Carolina and is stuck waiting for flights to Buffalo to resume.