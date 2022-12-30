ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81 as tributes pour in for fashion designer – updates

By Meredith Clark
 5 days ago

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

The British fashion designer died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London on Thursday, a statement from her representatives said.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

The brand also shared a statement to social media, writing, “â€‹â€‹Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.”

“She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future,” the caption read.

Vivienne Westwood rose to prominence in the fashion world during the 1970s, and is often credited with bringing punk fashion into the mainstream. Westwood began as the co-owner of the clothing boutique, SEX, which she co-owned along with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren.

The store became a meeting ground for early members of the London punk scene. Soon, her creations were worn by bands like the Sex Pistols, and influenced the style of punk icons like Viv Albertine of the Slits.

Many celebrities, designers, and fashion lovers have since paid tribute to Westwood following the announcement of her death. The official accounts for Burberry and Jacquemus responded to the Instagram announcement with a single heart emoji, while fellow designer Christopher John Rogers expressed his condolences, writing, “Thank you for everything.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends.”

