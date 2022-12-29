Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
marinlocalnews.com
Sweep nets one arrest of person who was on probation and not on the straight and narrow
The Marin County Probation Department conducted countywide unannounced checks on local probationers who had previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. On Dec. 19, two teams of Probation officers conducted searches at three residences and tested offenders for recent drug and alcohol use. One subject was...
sfbayview.com
‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon
As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
Accused Stockton Serial Killer Charged with 4 More Murders, Bringing Total to 7
At an Oct. 15 press conference, Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden said the suspect "was on a mission to kill" Wesley Brownlee, the man suspected of multiple northern California serial killings, has been charged with four additional murders, bringing the total to 7. Brownlee was charged Tuesday in the 2022 shooting deaths of Paul Yaw, 35, who was found dead in a park on July 8, and Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, who was shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot on Aug. 11, in Stockton. He was also...
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrest Eduardo Navarro Perez For Hayes Valley Assault
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in the Hayes Valley region on December 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers from Northern Station were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street for a report of an assault with a skateboard.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
SFist
Alameda County Reveals Error in Counting Ranked-Choice Votes, Flipping Outcome of One District School Board Race
Alameda County’s newly elected officials were set to take office in a matter of days. But just last week, Alameda County election officials announced that a programming error in the vote-counting process had miscounted ranked-choice votes across all election races — moving one candidate for a district school board director from third place to first, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
dsnews.com
HUD Awards $9M-Plus for the Jobs Plus Program
Jobs Plus grants support work readiness and connect public housing residents with employment, education, and financial empowerment services -part of an evidence-based model proven to help public housing residents find and keep jobs. The Jobs Plus initiative also supports HUD’s Bridging the Wealth Gap agenda which pursues economic justice and asset building for renters.
New gun insurance policy in San Jose to take effect Jan. 1
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — “This is not about invading anyone’s homes or private spaces or cars. There will be none of that,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a new gun insurance requirement in the city of San Jose. Liccardo says there will be no grace period […]
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
