westseattleblog.com
GOODBYE, 2022: This year’s 10 most-commented WSB stories
As each year ends, we publish one look back – the 10 WSB stories that drew the most comments. That doesn’t mean they were the most-read stories, or the most-important stories, but it’s objectively quantifiable they were the most-discussed. So, with hours left in the year, here’s the 2022 countdown:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s only emergency weather shelter reopens next week; crowdfunding continues
We will be back open on Monday morning, Jan 2, 2023 from 7:30 am till 11:00 am, and again at 5:00 pm for a hot meal and overnight every night that the overnight temperature is forecasted to be in the 30s. During the last Cold Weather Emergency, from November 3 thru December 25, we averaged 20 people per night, both men and women, as the only Shelter in the West Seattle/White Center area.
westseattleblog.com
Options for your West Seattle Friday
(Pre-storms Lincoln Park photo by Troy Sterk) The list for today, from our West Seattle Event Calendar:. VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH PARK: The Duwamish River Community Coalition continues coordinating help for those affected by this week’s flooding in South Park and has been seeking volunteers to help again starting at 11 am today – sign-up link here (if it’s full, keep watching that link for opportunities; meantime, monetary donations are also still welcomed via this link).
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2022’s final Friday
9:27 AM: Pelicans emailed with a warning: “Was entering the westbound WS bridge from the southbound 99 ramp in the dark. There is a HUGE pool of standing water there and it is deep!”. Earlier:. LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE. This is the 8th day the low bridge has been closed to...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Orcas off West Seattle
3:08 PM: Just got word from Kersti Muul that several orcas are reported in “southern Elliott Bay,” seen from a state ferry. Let us know if you see them!. 3:27 PM: Just received this video recorded by Erica Quimby from Alki:. 3:33 PM: Kersti just texted that “they...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for crash near Olson/3rd
10:29 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rope rescue” response for what’s reported to be a “crash off the roadway” near Olson Place and 3rd SW [map]. Updates to come. 10:32 PM: First arriving firefighters say the vehicle is “30 feet down a bank” and so far it appears empty, so they’re going to have to go down and look for the occupant(s).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: What’s happening in second week of closure
(‘Live’ image from SDOT traffic camera) The West Seattle low bridge is now in its ninth day of closure to street and path traffic, with no estimate yet on when it will be repaired and reopened. We continue to ask SDOT for updates; here’s what spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: This year’s Christmas-tree-recycling reminder
As we say goodbye to the old year, many are also ready to say goodbye to their Christmas tree. Here’s the annual reminder from Seattle Public Utilities about how to do that if you have curbside pickup or the ability to take your tree to the transfer station:. Seattle...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Kalilah Hunter, long loved at Luna Park Café
Just before our recent storms, friends got the devastating news that Kalilah Hunter, known by many for her work at the temporarily closed Luna Park Café, had passed away. Here are remembrances they’re sharing:. Our dear friend Kalilah “Shmeow” Hunter sadly departed this world on December 16, 2022....
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Highland Park’s Not-So-Silent Night Parade returns
By the time tonight’s Not-So-Silent Night Parade headed out from the Highland Park Corner Store lot, the crowd was going on 100 of all ages, carrying lanterns, lights, bells, drums, and noisemakers. Here’s how it looked and sounded:. Pre-pandemic, the parade was a New Year’s Eve tradition, a...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gun pointed from passing car; True Value break-in; stolen green/brown Ford pickup
I was walking the dog at the corner of Glenn Way and 46th Ave SW at 11.30 am. Two vehicles – a black sedan and a sliver sedan – drove by; the person in the silver sedan pointed his gun at me. The silver sedan had orange plastic covering the rear passenger window. Minutes later I saw them speeding up Genesee and headed north on 51st. I have the sense they were looking for someone. I called 911 immediately. If anyone sees the vehicles, call 911 right away.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Happy Lemon replacing Vatsana’s Thai at Westwood Village
We went back today to check again and the restaurant remains locked, with workers inside who appear to be dismantling fixtures. We sent inquiries both to the posted email address and to Happy Lemon corporate HQ; our note to the former just got a reply promising a “reply in the near future.” Meantime, Happy Lemon’s website says it has more than 2,000 locations in 20+ countries, with 14 in the Puget Sound metro area, nearest ones in Columbia City, South Lake Union, U-District, and Tukwila. Happy Lemon’s menu shows tea drinks featuring a variety of ingredients from boba to salted cheese, plus smoothies. This will be the second international tea chain to open in West Seattle, after Sharetea‘s Jefferson Square arrival a year and a half ago.
