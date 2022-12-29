ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player

The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
chatsports.com

NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Raiders in Week 17

It's the return of the Battle of the Bay between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers travel to Vegas to bring in the New Year with a Week 17 matchup. The 49ers, who own an eight-game win streak, look to remain the hottest team in the NFL. If the team sticks to these five keys to victory, Kyle Shanahan will have the longest win streak of his career.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report: Raiders looking to trade benched QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to trade benched quarterback Derek Carr, NFL Network reported Sunday. Coach Josh McDaniels announced this week that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. Carr, 31, has a no-trade clause in the three-year, $121.5 million extension he signed in April.

