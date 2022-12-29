Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum has prediction for college football world if Georgia wins back-to-back national titles
Paul Finebaum thinks that Nick Saban’s football crown could be in Jeopardy if Georgia were to win back-to-back national championships. The analyst recently joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ to talk about the upcoming College Football Playoff matchups. Georgia will meet Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.
Braves rumors: A Dansby Swanson replacement no one has thought of yet
The Atlanta Braves have an in-house replacement for Dansby Swanson in 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, but another option was just made available via trade. Dansby Swanson signed for $177 million in Chicago, which was an offer Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos was never going to match. Swanson is a solid player,...
Yardbarker
Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
Yardbarker
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer rips officials after Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was not happy with the officiating during Friday's 45-38 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame, and he let the world know it after the game. Following the loss, Beamer scorched the game's officials, telling reporters, via Dwayne McLemore of The State, "Thank...
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
Yardbarker
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Raiders in Week 17
It's the return of the Battle of the Bay between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. The 49ers travel to Vegas to bring in the New Year with a Week 17 matchup. The 49ers, who own an eight-game win streak, look to remain the hottest team in the NFL. If the team sticks to these five keys to victory, Kyle Shanahan will have the longest win streak of his career.
Yardbarker
Report: Raiders looking to trade benched QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to trade benched quarterback Derek Carr, NFL Network reported Sunday. Coach Josh McDaniels announced this week that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. Carr, 31, has a no-trade clause in the three-year, $121.5 million extension he signed in April.
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Watch: Packers' Jaire Alexander does the 'Griddy' in Justin Jefferson's face
Cornerback Jaire Alexnder had a lot to say about wideout Justin Jefferson leading up to Sunday's meeting between rivals the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. For one play, at least, Alexander backed up his smack talk. Midway through the first quarter, Alexander broke up a pass intended for Jefferson...
