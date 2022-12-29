ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

IDW honors 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' 30th anniversary with new comics miniseries

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6yXC_0jy29opZ00

As sci-fi fans who love our furry friends, we can all agree that there needs to be more dogs included in our favorite franchises. Except for Cosmo the Wonderdog and "Spaceballs'" Barf, there's an unacceptable void when it comes to a diversity of cosmic canines sniffing around the universe.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of " Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ," IDW Publishing will be gifting us a new five-issue comic book miniseries " Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War " in April of 2023 with a particularly valuable Welsh Corgi called Latinum at the core of its fun storyline.

Written by acclaimed sci-fi author Mike Chen ("Star Wars: Brotherhood," "Light Years From Home") and paired with veteran "Star Trek" artist Angel Hernandez ("Star Trek: Picard - Stargazer," "Star Trek: Discovery - Adventures in the 32nd Century"), "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War" reunites readers with those popular wormhole residents and its eclectic space station crew. You can check out our picks for the best Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episodes to catch up on the acclaimed Trek series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqlJt_0jy29opZ00

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—The Dog of War #1 ebook: $4.99 at Amazon for pre-order

Return to Deep Space Nine in April 2023 for a new adventure with the station's crew and an adorable Corgi (not to mention Quark)! View Deal

The cover art for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

" The Dog of War " seeks to conjure up a "lost episode" set within the canonical timeline of the original "Deep Space Nine" show that first hit the airwaves on January 3, 1993 and ran for seven seasons.

Check out the project's official synopsis:

"In the new miniseries, an extremely rare purebred corgi from Earth makes its way aboard Deep Space 9 when Quark cuts a deal to procure it for a potential buyer. After all, a Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all! But the corgi named Latinum comes with unexpected cargo that shakes Captain Benjamin Sisko to the core: a Borg component discovered by a crew sent to uncover Cardassian technology after the station’s reoccupation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGWlb_0jy29opZ00

A variant cover for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"'You mean the greatest TV show ever made?'" says Chen in an official statement when quizzed about his affection for "DS9." "I'm absolutely ecstatic to hang out with "DS9's" crew, and I hope that this story touches on all of the characters and intensity that made the show so powerful and great: Sisko's history with the Borg, the Dominion War, Garak's great outfits, Jadzia being Jadzia, Miles and Julian's holosuite adventures, and so much more. Also, Quark gets a dog. If that doesn’t earn your latinum, I don’t know what will!"

For "Star Trek" senior editor Heather Antos, "Deep Space Nine" represents the defining "Star Trek" show for a whole generation of fans, and with all things ‘90s back in style, the timing is totally ripe.

"So to be able to tell an additional episode in comic form for the series’ 30th anniversary is extra special," says Antos in IDW's press release. "Mike Chen’s passion for the crew of this celebrated space station is unprecedented, and no one knows the visual world of "Star Trek" quite like Angel Hernandez. Plus…who wouldn’t want dogs in 'Star Trek?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uiifh_0jy29opZ00

The Ferengi Quark and cute Corgi star in this variant cover for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

" Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1 " launches in April of 2023 with multiple variant covers including Cover A by series artist Angel Hernandez; a "Star Trek: Lower Decks" wraparound Cover B by Chris Fenogolio; and Cover C by "My Little Pony" artist Andy Price which links with covers across all five issues to create a tail-wagging diorama of "DS9" characters with lookalike pooches.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary

Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
Collider

Best Star Wars Television Episodes of 2022

To say that Star Wars television was all over the place in 2022 would be an understatement. Four new shows debuted in the last 12 months and showed both the best and worst that the galaxy could offer. The Book of Boba Fett was a creative failure that unfortunately felt like nothing but an extended build-up to the next season of The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi indicated that some stories don’t warrant the length of an entire limited series. However, Andor provided the most nuanced, well-written storyline in the Disney era of the franchise, and Tales of the Jedi featured some of the most stunning animation in the saga’s history.
Variety

Why Sci-Fi Shows ‘Andor,’ ‘Severance’ and ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Deserve a Second Look From SAG Voters

For two decades, the SAG Awards all but ignored science fiction on TV. There were exceptions, of course — the ensembles of “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “The X-Files” and “Lost” were all nominated, and John Lithgow, Kristen Johnston, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson earned individual recognition (and in Lithgow and Anderson’s cases, multiple wins). It wasn’t until the 2016 SAG Awards — when the first seasons of “Westworld” and “Stranger Things” both earned nominations for their ensembles and their respective stars Thandie Newton, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder — that the guild began to regularly consider sci-fi performances...
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ComicBook

James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"

Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook

National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History

Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ComicBook

Marvel Teases New Avengers Series

A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
wegotthiscovered.com

Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC

While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Polygon

The 10 best comic book panels of 2022

The comic book panel is like an atom. With just a handful of them, you can build anything. Shocking reveals, narrative mic drops — even comedic timing, in a medium in which timing itself is in the hands of the reader. The search for a “best panel” is not the same as a search for “best comic.” It’s the search an ineffably striking moment captured on the page, an image that forces a reaction from you even if you have no idea what the comic is about. Here are the 10 comic panels from 2022 that we can’t stop thinking about.
wegotthiscovered.com

An iconic slasher gets unexpectedly put forward as a feminist classic

It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

30 of the Most Iconic Movie Guns

Guns have featured prominently in movies since cinema began. They first appeared on screen as early as 1894, when Editon Studios produced silent film clips of shooting exhibitions by real-life legendary sharpshooters Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill Cody. Since then, firearms have appeared in thousands upon thousands of films in numerous genres – Westerns, mysteries, […]
thedigitalfix.com

One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort

The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
Space.com

Space.com

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy