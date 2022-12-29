IDW honors 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' 30th anniversary with new comics miniseries

As sci-fi fans who love our furry friends, we can all agree that there needs to be more dogs included in our favorite franchises. Except for Cosmo the Wonderdog and "Spaceballs'" Barf, there's an unacceptable void when it comes to a diversity of cosmic canines sniffing around the universe.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of " Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ," IDW Publishing will be gifting us a new five-issue comic book miniseries " Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War " in April of 2023 with a particularly valuable Welsh Corgi called Latinum at the core of its fun storyline.

Written by acclaimed sci-fi author Mike Chen ("Star Wars: Brotherhood," "Light Years From Home") and paired with veteran "Star Trek" artist Angel Hernandez ("Star Trek: Picard - Stargazer," "Star Trek: Discovery - Adventures in the 32nd Century"), "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War" reunites readers with those popular wormhole residents and its eclectic space station crew. You can check out our picks for the best Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episodes to catch up on the acclaimed Trek series.

The cover art for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

" The Dog of War " seeks to conjure up a "lost episode" set within the canonical timeline of the original "Deep Space Nine" show that first hit the airwaves on January 3, 1993 and ran for seven seasons.

Check out the project's official synopsis:

"In the new miniseries, an extremely rare purebred corgi from Earth makes its way aboard Deep Space 9 when Quark cuts a deal to procure it for a potential buyer. After all, a Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all! But the corgi named Latinum comes with unexpected cargo that shakes Captain Benjamin Sisko to the core: a Borg component discovered by a crew sent to uncover Cardassian technology after the station’s reoccupation."

A variant cover for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"'You mean the greatest TV show ever made?'" says Chen in an official statement when quizzed about his affection for "DS9." "I'm absolutely ecstatic to hang out with "DS9's" crew, and I hope that this story touches on all of the characters and intensity that made the show so powerful and great: Sisko's history with the Borg, the Dominion War, Garak's great outfits, Jadzia being Jadzia, Miles and Julian's holosuite adventures, and so much more. Also, Quark gets a dog. If that doesn’t earn your latinum, I don’t know what will!"

For "Star Trek" senior editor Heather Antos, "Deep Space Nine" represents the defining "Star Trek" show for a whole generation of fans, and with all things ‘90s back in style, the timing is totally ripe.

"So to be able to tell an additional episode in comic form for the series’ 30th anniversary is extra special," says Antos in IDW's press release. "Mike Chen’s passion for the crew of this celebrated space station is unprecedented, and no one knows the visual world of "Star Trek" quite like Angel Hernandez. Plus…who wouldn’t want dogs in 'Star Trek?'"

The Ferengi Quark and cute Corgi star in this variant cover for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1" from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

" Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Dog of War #1 " launches in April of 2023 with multiple variant covers including Cover A by series artist Angel Hernandez; a "Star Trek: Lower Decks" wraparound Cover B by Chris Fenogolio; and Cover C by "My Little Pony" artist Andy Price which links with covers across all five issues to create a tail-wagging diorama of "DS9" characters with lookalike pooches.