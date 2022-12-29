ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
game-news24.com

Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner

When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
The Comeback

Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war

Soccer legend Pelé, who recently died at the age of 82 following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, made $120,000 to tie his shoe at midfield before the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal. Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano rehashed the payment following the death of Pelé: 6) Athlete endorsements were becoming popular, so Adidas & Puma Read more... The post Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes

We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
SB Nation

Pep Talk: Honoring Pele and More

Pep Guardiola honored the life of Pele as the Brazilian Icon passed away this week. From there he spoke about Grealish expectations, the Everton match and much more. “I send on behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences to his family and friends. “Football is football thanks to these types...
Essence

