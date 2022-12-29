Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Pele was paid huge $120,000 just to tie his laces at 1970 World Cup due to furious Adidas-Puma row
THE LEGENDARY Pele was paid a whopping $120,000 to tie his laces at the 1970 World Cup amid a bitter row between Adidas and Puma. The world of football is in mourning after it was announced yesterday that the Pele had passed away aged 82 in his homeland. The icon,...
Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'
SAO PAULO/SOCORRO, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy.
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
Marconews.com
How I found myself pounding a table for Pele with a U.S. Senator | Opinion
Sen. Todd Young and I are sitting at a bar in Bargersville, pounding the table for the greatest soccer player of all time. We’re pounding the table for Pele. This is a strange but true story, like so many of the stories about Pele, the Brazilian legend who died on Thursday at age 82.
Long-time barber mourns death of soccer hero Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A barber who first met Brazilian soccer legend Pele in the 1950s and cut his hair for decades said on Friday he hoped God would take care of the late athlete.
game-news24.com
Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner
When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war
Soccer legend Pelé, who recently died at the age of 82 following a lengthy battle with colon cancer, made $120,000 to tie his shoe at midfield before the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal. Sports business reporter Joe Pompliano rehashed the payment following the death of Pelé: 6) Athlete endorsements were becoming popular, so Adidas & Puma Read more... The post Pelé made major move in Adidas-Puma war appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pele's greatest goals - ranked
A look at some of the best goals that Pele scored throughout his illustrious career
Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Professional soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported $200 million.
Al-Nassr print Cristiano Ronaldo shirts following his £175m-a-year move to the Saudi club
Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi club, which is set to see him earn an astonishing £175m-a-year, was announced on Friday night after weeks of speculation .
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
Pele made all of us want to be Brazilian for a month every four years, he was the complete footballer, says Tim Vickery
PELE'S last lucid days were spent while the World Cup was taking place - which was entirely fitting. With so many connected to the game gathered in one place, football could send out a message of love and respect to Pele - the man who did more than anyone else to turn the World Cup into the most gripping sporting event on the planet.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: Honoring Pele and More
Pep Guardiola honored the life of Pele as the Brazilian Icon passed away this week. From there he spoke about Grealish expectations, the Everton match and much more. “I send on behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences to his family and friends. “Football is football thanks to these types...
Essence
Naomi Osaka Is The Highest Paid Female Athlete Of 2022
The tennis star earned a reported $51.1M this year. Clearly, Naomi Osaka is a boss on and off the court. The tennis star was recently named the highest-paid female athlete in the world according to Forbes, earning an impressive $51.1 million this year alone. She previously topped the outlet’s highest-paid...
Brazil legend Kaka welcomes Lionel Messi to elite 'Triple Crown' club in social media post
The Argentina captain became just the ninth player in history to reach the status to 'join' the club, which requires a player to have won a Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.
Comments / 0