Zion
3d ago

Number one Russia does not support Israel or America. Neither Russia or China supports America nor Israel. Putin isn't a friend of neither nation, it's amazing how than can lie so smoothly on this matter lol.

Musclehead
3d ago

Putin and his cronies are war criminals and can't be trusted on anything.

Tipton Chad
3d ago

Netanyahu needs to lay off the pot if he thinks Israel has 2 to 3 years to respond to Iran's bomb making activities. Iran has been surprising the world lately.

