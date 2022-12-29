Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #2 — Goaltender Jimmy Howard joins Edmonton Oilers on a two-year contract
Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. The annual April Fool’s day post never fails. Last year, as he always does, Cam Lewis came up with a tremendous headline that sucked everyone in. 2022’s edition saw him pen that the Oilers had signed former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard to a two-year deal partway through the year.
Comments / 0