Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Florida, avoiding Lula handover
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Florida on Friday, after delivering a teary message to his supporters less than two days before his fierce leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to take office.
Officers find over one million fentanyl pills in one day
Customs and Border Protection officers found over one million fentanyl pills at Port of Nogales in one day, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.
Venezuela opposition says foreign assets will not pass to Maduro
CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking to remove interim president Juan Guaido said on Thursday that step will not result in foreign assets passing to President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Inside China’s apocalyptic ‘ghost cities’ where 65million homes lay deserted as Communist Party faces economic chaos
CHINA is awash with "ghost cities" where apartment blocks stand abandoned or mothballed with some 65million empty homes. The dystopian landscape of empty high-rises, expansive parks and grand monuments are the product of China's breakneck economic rise over the last 30 years. No economy has ever risen from the dust...
Third of world economy to hit recession in 2023, IMF head warns
For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the US, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. The new year is going to be...
Indonesia's Dec inflation inches up to 5.51% y/y
JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rose slightly in December and remained above the central bank's target range for the seventh successive month, official data showed on Monday, as household spending rose during the year-end holidays.
U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming
The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.
Blast Outside Kabul's Military Airport, Multiple Casualties -Interior Ministry
KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
Nine Suffocate to Death in Ugandan New Year Firework Crush - Police
KAMPALA (Reuters) - At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year's firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda's capital, police said. People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall...
7 Dead in Turkish Restaurant Gas Canister Blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — A gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, officials said. The blast injured five others in the Nazilli district of Aydin province, Gov. Huseyin Aksoy tweeted. One of the injured was in critical condition and intubated, with burns over...
Mali Sentences 46 Ivorian Soldiers to 20 Years for Conspiring Against Government
BAMAKO (Reuters) -A court in Mali sentenced 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast to 20 years imprisonment on Friday for conspiring against the government, and three others to death in absentia. Forty-nine Ivorian soldiers were arrested at the airport in Mali's capital Bamako in July, three of whom were later released....
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
Gunmen Kill Two Egyptian Police East of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing two policemen and a citizen in a city east of Cairo, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city's security directorate. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint in the...
5 Killed at Construction Site in Western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said...
Italy Police Seize Rubens Masterpiece After Fraud Investigation
ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said on Friday they had seized a painting on display by the 17th century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens after a fraud investigation into its owners. The masterpiece, called "The resurrected Christ appears to his mother", was part of a "Rubens in Genoa" exhibition in...
Colombia Announces Ceasefire With Five Illegal Armed Groups
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former guerrilla, announced late on Saturday a January ceasefire with five illegal armed groups to support peace talks. Petro has pledged to end the Andean nation's internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000...
Japan to Develop 3,000 Km Long-Range Missiles, Deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is looking to...
US Gets 1 Bid for Oil and Gas Lease in Alaska's Cook Inlet
The U.S. government says it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil and gas in Alaska’s Cook Inlet near habitat for bears, salmon and endangered Beluga whales. The U.S. government on Friday said it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil...
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
