ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Reuters

Indonesia's Dec inflation inches up to 5.51% y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rose slightly in December and remained above the central bank's target range for the seventh successive month, official data showed on Monday, as household spending rose during the year-end holidays.
US News and World Report

Blast Outside Kabul's Military Airport, Multiple Casualties -Interior Ministry

KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
US News and World Report

Nine Suffocate to Death in Ugandan New Year Firework Crush - Police

KAMPALA (Reuters) - At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year's firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda's capital, police said. People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall...
US News and World Report

7 Dead in Turkish Restaurant Gas Canister Blast

ISTANBUL (AP) — A gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, officials said. The blast injured five others in the Nazilli district of Aydin province, Gov. Huseyin Aksoy tweeted. One of the injured was in critical condition and intubated, with burns over...
US News and World Report

Mali Sentences 46 Ivorian Soldiers to 20 Years for Conspiring Against Government

BAMAKO (Reuters) -A court in Mali sentenced 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast to 20 years imprisonment on Friday for conspiring against the government, and three others to death in absentia. Forty-nine Ivorian soldiers were arrested at the airport in Mali's capital Bamako in July, three of whom were later released....
US News and World Report

Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill Two Egyptian Police East of Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing two policemen and a citizen in a city east of Cairo, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city's security directorate. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint in the...
US News and World Report

5 Killed at Construction Site in Western Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said...
US News and World Report

Italy Police Seize Rubens Masterpiece After Fraud Investigation

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said on Friday they had seized a painting on display by the 17th century Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens after a fraud investigation into its owners. The masterpiece, called "The resurrected Christ appears to his mother", was part of a "Rubens in Genoa" exhibition in...
US News and World Report

Colombia Announces Ceasefire With Five Illegal Armed Groups

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a leftist and former guerrilla, announced late on Saturday a January ceasefire with five illegal armed groups to support peace talks. Petro has pledged to end the Andean nation's internal conflict, which has run for almost six decades and left at least 450,000...
US News and World Report

Japan to Develop 3,000 Km Long-Range Missiles, Deploy in 2030s -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is looking to...
US News and World Report

US Gets 1 Bid for Oil and Gas Lease in Alaska's Cook Inlet

The U.S. government says it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil and gas in Alaska’s Cook Inlet near habitat for bears, salmon and endangered Beluga whales. The U.S. government on Friday said it received one bid for the right to drill offshore for oil...
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Community Policy