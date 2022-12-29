Top Chef, Garth Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion, and more headline Houston's hottest entertainment stories of 2022

Read full article on original website
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Young Dolph’s ‘DOLPHLAND’ Pop-Up Museum Announces Dates for Dallas and Houston
Paper Route Empire (PRE), Young Dolph’s label, announced today that tickets for the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum tour are now on sale and can be purchased at: www.thedolphlandmuseum.com. In addition to ticket sales, PRE announced new tour dates today, with more locations to follow. Purchasers of tickets will be immediately...
Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston on New Year's Eve weekend
Hard to believe, but 2023 is almost here. Those ready to party on New Year's Eve can check out these parties and events. Folks looking for dining options can find reservations here — and nurse those hangovers at New Year's brunch here. Other fun includes holiday magic courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a funny Cirque romp. Shen Yun leaps into town, and plenty of NYE parties — including a sneaker-themed bash — help you ring in 2023.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a happy new year. Here are your best bets for New Year's Eve weekend.Thursday, December 29Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The...
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
Houston big restaurant openings and closures lead week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston restaurant closings to know right now: Farewell to 4 former favorites. Both a Tastemaker Awards winner and a former Yelp top 100 Texas restaurant closed their doors this month.2. 14 hot Houston New Year's Eve parties and celebrations to ring in 2023. From fab feasts to posh parties, these destinations will usher in the new year with special menus, flamboyant bashes, and more.3. Bun B, Justin Verlander, and big closures heat up the restaurant stories Houston feasted on most in 2022. Closures, openings, and upcoming restaurants dominated this year's restaurant news.4. What to wear on NYE and New Year's Day in Houston, from posh to plush. From regal to relaxing, this list has something for everyone.5. Houston's $60M palace, booming 'burbs, and luxe Galveston condos list among 2022's top real estate stories. From the most expensive home listed in Houston to beachfront condos, here are our most-read real estate stories in 2022.
A historic Houston-Broadway debut, the Obamas, and big name changes highlight 2022 in the arts
As much as we embrace our Space City, Bayou City, and Energy Capital monikers, we in Houston are fully aware that this is an arts town. To wit: Ten years ago, Broadway World called Houston the nation's top theater scene along with New York City — imagine the change now.Change is a theme this year in Houston arts, as the Alley Theatre announced a name change thanks to a generous — and anonymous — $25 million gift. And speaking of Houston theater, a former Rice student made history the first Latina to sing the iconic Christie role in Phantom of...
Could Houston Ever Get the Oilers Name & Logo Back?
Could Houston Ever Get The Oilers Logo, Colors & Uniform Back from the Titans Franchise?
Houston food experts dish on hottest new restaurants, best bars, and most exciting 2023 openings
Instead of the usual three segment format, CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler mixes things up on this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating." Sandler is joined by four of his regular co-hosts — Mary Clarkson, Michael Fulmer, Matt Harris, and Linda Salinas — to take a look back at the year in dining.The conversation begins with the panelists discussing some of their favorite new restaurants of the year. They mention a range of places, including Navy Blue, Hamsa, Burger Bodega, and Tatemó. Each person also shouts out favorite dishes from other establishments, mentioning everything from the meatballs at Marmo to...
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Hosts Houston Toy Drive for 1,000 Families
On Christmas Eve, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted a toy drive in Houston for 1,000 families. The third annual Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive, the musician and several members of his family gave out toys in the neighborhood of Sunnyside. In addition to the toys, they also gifted Roku TVs and pairs of his recent Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Black Phantom’ sneakers. The shoes launched earlier this month, and came in a mostly black colorway that saw him iterate on his popular collab with Nike.
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
Woman's Hospital of Texas Welcomes 1st Houston baby born in 2023
It's a boy! One family, who wasn't expecting the arrival of their little one until next week, is said to have welcomed the first newborn in Houston of the new year.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
By any measure, this year has been a fantastic time to be a diner in Houston. Dozens of new restaurants all made a splash. Despite all the growth, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene. Each of the restaurants and bars listed below have fans who miss them. With the recognition that change is inevitable, let’s look back at some of the year’s most significant closures. The BranchKyle Pierson’s neighborhood bar and restaurant earned raves for its welcoming atmosphere, craft beer selection, and dishes like chicken fried steak and Vindaloo Frito...
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
At birth we board the train and meet our parents
At birth, we board the train and meet our parents, and we believe they will always travel by our side. As time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children, and even the love of your life.
Houston Agent’s top 10 Who’s Who profiles from 2022
These 10 professionals in the Houston real estate industry garnered the most buzz from our Who’s Who in Houston Real Estate feature. Read through to check out our top-viewed Who’s Who profiles for 2022. No. 10: Rachel Luna, Agency Executive. Maximizing the power of technology by marketing through...
