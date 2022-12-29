Top Chef, Garth Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion, and more headline Houston's hottest entertainment stories of 2022

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston restaurant closings to know right now: Farewell to 4 former favorites. Both a Tastemaker Awards winner and a former Yelp top 100 Texas restaurant closed their doors this month.2. 14 hot Houston New Year's Eve parties and celebrations to ring in 2023. From fab feasts to posh parties, these destinations will usher in the new year with special menus, flamboyant bashes, and more.3. Bun B, Justin Verlander, and big closures heat up the restaurant stories Houston feasted on most in 2022. Closures, openings, and upcoming restaurants dominated this year's restaurant news.4. What to wear on NYE and New Year's Day in Houston, from posh to plush. From regal to relaxing, this list has something for everyone.5. Houston's $60M palace, booming 'burbs, and luxe Galveston condos list among 2022's top real estate stories. From the most expensive home listed in Houston to beachfront condos, here are our most-read real estate stories in 2022.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO