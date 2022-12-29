ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVU FOX 2

Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought

Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Major New Year’s Eve storm floods Berkeley streets and creeks

A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.
BERKELEY, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Floods as Heavy Rain Batters West Coast

Flooding hit the streets of San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area early Saturday as an “atmospheric river” battered the West Coast. Across the city, roads were closed due to heavy rainfall. An onlooker on Henry Adams Street in San Francisco shared a picture of cars completely submerged by rising water, while a mudslide was reported in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. By 11.30 a.m., Highway 101 in south San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions due to major flooding. “Turn around, don’t drown,” the San Francisco Fire Department warned motorists Saturday afternoon. “We recommend not driving right now.” San Francisco Public Works is offering city residents ten free sandbags to help ride out the storm, which is forecast to last through Saturday. A record-breaking amount of rain has fallen in the city, according to the National Weather Service. Serious Flooding @ Henry Adams St. San Francisco pic.twitter.com/fORzizQZKE— Rascal II Racing (@PearsonTriton) December 31, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMPH.com

Winter weather pummels all across California

From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm

In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
FELTON, CA
Malek Sherif

Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE

(KRON) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages. PG&E: Number of Customers Affected* You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE. Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live […]

