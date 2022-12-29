Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area
The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
San Francisco Examiner
Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought
Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
berkeleyside.org
Major New Year’s Eve storm floods Berkeley streets and creeks
A fierce New Year’s Eve “atmospheric river” has delivered torrents of rain to Berkeley, causing the city’s roadways to turn into ponds and its trickling creeks to become rushing rivers. The atmospheric river is known as the Pineapple Express because it pulls moisture from the areas near the Hawaiian islands toward the West Coast.
San Francisco Floods as Heavy Rain Batters West Coast
Flooding hit the streets of San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area early Saturday as an “atmospheric river” battered the West Coast. Across the city, roads were closed due to heavy rainfall. An onlooker on Henry Adams Street in San Francisco shared a picture of cars completely submerged by rising water, while a mudslide was reported in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. By 11.30 a.m., Highway 101 in south San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions due to major flooding. “Turn around, don’t drown,” the San Francisco Fire Department warned motorists Saturday afternoon. “We recommend not driving right now.” San Francisco Public Works is offering city residents ten free sandbags to help ride out the storm, which is forecast to last through Saturday. A record-breaking amount of rain has fallen in the city, according to the National Weather Service. Serious Flooding @ Henry Adams St. San Francisco pic.twitter.com/fORzizQZKE— Rascal II Racing (@PearsonTriton) December 31, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.
Lebanon-Express
RAW: CA: SNOW MELT/RAIN CAUSES FLOODING ON MAJOR HIGHWAY
U.S. Highway 101 closed in both directions in south San Francisco as heavy precipitation and snow melt are resulting in flooded roads.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
KMPH.com
Winter weather pummels all across California
From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
pioneerpublishers.com
Atmospheric river brings flooded streets and overflowing streams to Concord and Clayton
Dec. 31, 2022 (Concord and Clayton, CA) — Flooded streets and overflowing streams made getting around tough on New Year’s Eve. Some streets became lakes. Slick roads and low visibility created hazards everywhere. Not a great day to go out for the typical NYE celebrations. Over in Clayton,...
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
KQED
'Please Stay Home': Bay Area Sees Widespread Flooding, Road Closures and Evacuations
An atmospheric river drenched the San Francisco Bay Area on New Years Eve, causing widespread flooding and road closures. San Francisco recorded more than 5 inches of rain before the day was done, breaking the previous rainfall record for New Year's Eve. Oakland broke its previous record as well. "There’s...
14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day
Get ready to ring in the new year with a ton of wet weather. Here's when we may see a break from the incoming parade of storms.
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
Heavy rain slams Central and Northern California, leading to widespread road closures and evacuation orders
Heavy rain and extreme flooding is spreading across Central and Northern California, causing major traffic delays, evacuations and power outages.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm
In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
KSBW.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate as San Lorenzo River floods nearby neighborhoods
FELTON, Calif. — Residents of the Felton Grove neighborhood were ordered to evacuate at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday as the San Lorenzo River flooded from the onslaught of rain brought by the atmospheric river. When the evacuation order was given the river sat at 17 feet, a foot above...
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
Nearly 30K customers in Bay Area affected by power outage: PGE
(KRON) — Nearly 30,000 residents across the Bay Area have lost power Saturday, a PG&E spokesperson told KRON4. As of 4 p.m., a total of 29,942 Bay Area customers have been affected by power outages. PG&E: Number of Customers Affected* You can check PG&E’s latest outage map HERE. Follow KRON4’s latest updates on our live […]
