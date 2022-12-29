ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mummers make last-minute preparations for New Year's Day strut in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLCt9_0jy1ozVv00

It was a familiar sound of the season in Philadelphia on Thursday as the Quaker City String Band kicked off New Year's Weekend.

From Two Street to Times Square, preparations are underway to ring in 2023 in style.

Clubs have been practicing their performances for the 123rd Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.

Thursday has been a very busy day filled with a range of emotions for those making it all happen.

"It's kind of aggravation to be honest with you, because you've been working on something for 11 months and now you have four days and you're in a panic! There's a lot of screaming, there's a lot of joking around," said Frank Devito, president of the Downtowners Fancy Brigade.

Thursday was labor intensive for the Mummers clubs as they worked all day long to put the finishing touches on massive sets for New Year's Day.

"Today's the day when like all the heavy decorating goes in, and the special effects are kind of tried out," said Anthony Stagliano Jr., Captain of the Downtowners Fancy Brigade.

That includes LED screens that are being tested out.

"You have these moveable floats but then these huge animatronics that are coming off everywhere, and you see it on TV, you see it in the judge's tent, you're like, 'I wasn't expecting that, wow,'" said Stagliano Jr.

In addition to the clubs, the string bands are a big part of the Mummers Parade. The Quaker City String Band gave us a preview at Live! Casino performing on the floor and greeting fans.

Mummers say they can't wait for Sunday's parade.

"It's so exciting, it's so much fun to perform and entertain people, that's what we are - performers - and it's so much fun on New Year's Day," said, Shawn Blubaugh captain of the Greater Kensington String Band.

After the parade, 6abc will live stream the 2023 Mummers Parade Fancy Brigade Festival and Finale for the first time. You can watch that at 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Philadelphia Mummers Parade: A tradition 120 plus years in the making

The Philadelphia Mummers Parade is an annual New Year's Day tradition, and one of the oldest and largest folk festivals in the country, dating back to the early 20th century. For 123 years, South Broad Street has been taken over by the mummers on New Year's Day. This year, the parade expects to attract more than 20,000 spectators and up to 10,000 mummers. The parade celebrates the new year and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia

Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Warm to welcome to 2023 in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- After a rainy and foggy end to 2022, the new year started off with the fog lifting, and the sun returning —just in time for a busy day of events across the Philadelphia area. For the week ahead, expect the warmer weather to greet us to start, but in reality to return by Thursday and Friday.Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for the Delaware Valley, with any patchy fog (especially south of Philly) lifting by the mid-morning. With highs approaching the mid and upper 50s, the week will start 15-20 degrees above average for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia

With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline, many from the city’s most impacted neighborhoods

Philadelphia’s new violence prevention hotline has received several hundred calls since its spring launch, and people living in zip codes disproportionately affected by gun violence were among the most likely to seek resources, according to city officials. From its late March debut through late December, the violence prevention hotline...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy