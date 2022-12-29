Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: Granny 2023 debut, plus Rampage and more!
Bryan & Vinny & Craig & Granny return for the first show of 2023 and we've got a lot to get into! Questions and NEW YEAR'S GUILT from Granny, a Twitter Subscriber Q&A, then the boys review AEW Rampage, which by Rampage standards was a pretty good show. A fun time as always so check ...
Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday. Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said. No further details on the...
