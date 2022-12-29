Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
A misunderstanding over street slang expression almost caused a fight between Allen Iverson and Michael Jai White - I am going to fight Allen Iverson, how did this happen?
Michael Jai White talks about the first time he met Allen Iverson and how he wanted to fight him for one sentence that Iverson told him, which was actually a compliment
Bubba Wallace Got Hitched, and There Are More NASCAR Wedding Bells on Tap
NASCAR Cup Series Bubba Wallace married longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve. The post Bubba Wallace Got Hitched, and There Are More NASCAR Wedding Bells on Tap appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charles Barkley Admitted He Made A Mistake By Criticizing Michael Jordan Which Destroyed Their Friendship, Says Former Bad Boy Piston
John Salley revealed that Charles Barkley told him that it was a mistake to call out Michael Jordan which cost him his friendship.
Gervonta Davis' accuser now says that fighter 'did not harm me'
Editor’s note: This article was updated to indicate that the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia card on Saturday is scheduled to take place as scheduled as of now. The woman who said Gervonta Davis struck her Tuesday in Parkland, Florida evidently is walking back her allegation. Vanessa Posso, the mother...
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
Comments / 0