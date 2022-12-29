Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: what we know of the Portugal forward's new Saudi Arabian club
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free agent when his contract with Premier League club Manchester United was terminated.
Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Pele is our greatest pride," she said of the three-time World Cup winner -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
TODAY.com
Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death
Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
France 24
Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
WVNews
Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil's Gremio
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
Brazil mourns the death of Pele at age 82 as Christ the Redeemer and the Maracana are lit up
Pele died at the age of 82 Thursday at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. In his native Brazil, the legend is lauded as a god-like figure.
Comments / 0