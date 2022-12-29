ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
The Associated Press

Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe

MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
AFP

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Pele is our greatest pride," she said of the three-time World Cup winner -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
TODAY.com

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
France 24

Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé

WVNews

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil's Gremio

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday. The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.

