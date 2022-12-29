Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
Welcome to episode two of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I examine Penguins’ potential trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General...
The Hockey Writers
5 Biggest Bruins’ Storylines of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close and we approach the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2, looking back at the last 12 months, there were certainly some big stories when it came to the Bruins. The last 12 months have been filled with plenty of positive and negative storylines for the Black and Gold.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Sprong, Firebirds, Jackson & More
After a strong to the season, the Seattle Kraken struggled in the month of December and sit outside the playoffs at the start of 2023. In 12 games, they only managed four wins and finished 27th in points percentage across the league. Here is a look at five stories from December 2022.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Highs & Lows From the Start of the 2022-23 Season
The New Jersey Devils are 36 games into the 2022-23 season and hold a record of 23-11-2 securing second place in the Metropolitan Division. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to reflect and look back at the Devils’ highs and lows over the past few months, and there has been no shortage of excitement on the ice and laughs off of it. Inspired by a recent article written by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, let’s look back on the past 79 days.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
The Hockey Writers
The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities
For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Brayden Point Should Be a 2023 All-Star
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a chance for the players to show off in front of their peers and suit up next to their rivals. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty of stars to show off for hockey fans. One of the team’s most explosive players is Brayden Point.
The Hockey Writers
Zack Ostapchuk Is Canada’s Unofficial Leader
Just three games into the 2023 World Junior Championship, it’s fair to say that this year’s Team Canada could be one of the most exciting in years. On top of having three players with NHL experience and eight players with World Junior experience – both a rarity for Canada – Connor Bedard, the projected first-overall pick this summer, has already tied Jordan Eberle’s Canadian goal record and now has his sights set on breaking Eric Lindros’ 17 points in a single tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need Jack Campbell to Return to Form in 2023
When it comes to the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation in 2022-23, is the glass half-empty or half-full? There’s no doubt that the glass is half-full when you look at starting goaltender Stuart Skinner, as his strong play has kept the Oilers in the mix of playoff teams in the Western Conference. But when it comes to Jack Campbell, the glass is definitely half-empty.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Top Prospects Having Great December in Minors
With the St. Louis Blues sputtering in the Central Division, there are three critical prospects for the club that are having a great month of December at the minor league level and on the national stage at the World Junior Championships in Canada. Jake Neighbours, Zach Bolduc, and Jimmy Snuggerud...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Blue Jackets
The New York Islanders will head into the new year on a high note and with a hot streak. In their final game of 2022, they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1, beating them for the third time this season. The Islanders struggled offensively, but another great game by their defense and goaltending helped secure another win to allow them to close out the three-game homestand strong.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Free Agent Signings – Graded
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas had himself a… decorated offseason, to say the least. With starting goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Ilya Mikheyev taking long-term deals with the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, respectively, there were some holes to fill. The Maple Leafs did that, both through free agency and trades.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22
Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Bunting, Engvall & Brodie
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs woke up from a nap in Phoenix and laid a beating on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-2. The Maple Leafs won because they were simply better on the night than the Avalanche. With the win, they ended the month of December with an 8-3-1 record. No doubt there was a New Year’s toast or two after the victory.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Young Players Can Shine Light on Dark Season
Entering Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with seven losses in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets had just one mission. Win. That’s it. No matter what it took. Thanks in large part to their youth, the Blue Jackets were able to accomplish that mission. With that, they’ve opened a path to what a good rest of the season would look like.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Zegras, Smith-Pelly & More
The 2022 calendar year is just about to come to a close and for the Anaheim Ducks, they may be itching to get to 2023 already. Their season thus far has been close to ugly in many ways, and while the future certainly should be promising, their current results have been difficult to stomach for fans and management alike.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ottawa Senators New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Ottawa Senators have started the season shakily, their offseason moves have made little impact, and it’s clear that the franchise needs to make at least three changes to turn their fortunes around in 2023. Setting specific and achievable resolutions for the New Year is the perfect way to...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Prospects at the World Juniors Impressive in Prelims
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) has been a blast to watch so far. With four Winnipeg Jets prospects competing in the tournament, the franchise has a lot to be excited for when it comes to the future of their team. Brad Lambert, Rutger McGroarty, and Fabian Wagner are...
