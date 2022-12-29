ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT

As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
AJ STYLES UPDATE, WWE HALL OF FAMERS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN & MORE

For those who have asked, we are told that WWE sent AJ Styles to Tampa yesterday to get his ankle checked out. He did not work last night's live event in Toronto after banging his left ankle up Thursday night in Nashville. Styles was not backstage at Smackdown, which was also in Tampa last night.
DON WEST PASSES AWAY

Mike Tenay announced this afternoon that his longtime friend and former announcing partner in TNA Don West has passed away following a long battle with brain cancer:. West was an extremely popular part of TNA as an announcer, manager and heading up TNA's merchandise side from 2002 through 2012, when he made the decision to exit the company to take a position as the General Manager of the Wenatchee Wild hockey team in Wenatchee, Washington. He and Mike were very much the defining voices of what is now Impact Wrestling.
LOGAN PAUL TO RESPOND TO NFT GAME SCAM ALLEGATIONS THIS WEEK

Crypto Investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen posted a series of videos on Youtube exposing NFT game CryptoZoo, which YouTube personality turned WWE performer Logan Paul was involved with, as a scam. Paul had promoted it as a "fun game where you earn money." Many of his fans have claimed that they...
ANOTHER BIG NAME BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, CHARLOTTE COMMENTS ON WWE RETURN

Dave Bautista was also visiting backstage at last night's Smackdown in Tampa. We are told he came by for a "quick visit" and was not backstage for the majority of the taping. As we noted earlier, Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were also backstage. Charlotte Flair cut the following promo...
VIDEO: ISHII VS. DAMO - NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 93

FREE FULL EPISODE! Tomohiro Ishii vs Big Damo! | STRONG Ep93.
GUNTHER HURT ON SMACKDOWN

During Smackdown, Ricochet caught GUNTHER with a chairshot, striking him with the edge of the chair when he saved Braun Strowman from Imperium. Richard Trionfo, who is at the taping, sent word that GUNTHER was legitimately busted open from the chairshot as WWE officials immediately descended upon him with towels and rushed him to the back.
WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY

Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring."
WWE NEWS AND NOTES

In an article looking at showbiz stocks for 2022, Deadline declared WWE as the biggest gainer this year with a 38% gain, with runner up Nexstar coming in with a 16% gain. Tegna was the only other media company to record a gain this year. Drew McIntyre's New Year's Resolution...
WWE TO RETURN TO TORONTO & MORE

WWE will return to Toronto on Saturday 3/4 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum as part of their Road To Wrestlemania live Tour. Thanks to Michael Carpenter. Our friends at Rifftrax.com have released a new Rifftrax comedy track that you can download and play over last year's Dune film, which features Dave Bautista among those in the cast. For more details and how you can purchase, click here.
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO

The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
GRUDGE MATCH SET FOR 2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight has been announced for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. This would be Wyatt's first televised in-ring appearance since returning to WWE.
12/30 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS

Exclusive: Trent Beretta & Orange Cassidy Entrances | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash 12/30. Did These 2 Best Friends Turn into Bitter Rivals? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30. What did Moxley Have to Say When He Called Hangman? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30. Kip Sabian Exhibits...
JOHN CENA, CHARLOTTE FLAIR COMMENT ON WWE RETURNS

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE RAW HOLIDAY TOUR HITS TORONTO TONIGHT, WHAT IS ADVERTISED

While Smackdown has a live broadcast tonight on FOX, the Raw brand will return to Toronto, Ontario tonight as part of the Holiday Live Tour. Scheduled for the event:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs....
AAW UNSTOPPABLE STREAMING LIVE TONIGHT ON HIGHSPOTS.TV - FULL DETAILS

The show will be streaming live on https://highspots.tv/. 1. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Something defends against Mance Warner. 2. AAW Women's Championship Match: Christi Jaynes defends against Sierra. 3. AAW Heritage Championship Match: Davey Vega with John E Bravo defend against TBD. 4. AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jah...
WILLIAM REGAL BIDS FAREWELL TO AEW

WILLIAM REGAL BIDS FAREWELL TO AEW

