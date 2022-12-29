Mike Tenay announced this afternoon that his longtime friend and former announcing partner in TNA Don West has passed away following a long battle with brain cancer:. West was an extremely popular part of TNA as an announcer, manager and heading up TNA's merchandise side from 2002 through 2012, when he made the decision to exit the company to take a position as the General Manager of the Wenatchee Wild hockey team in Wenatchee, Washington. He and Mike were very much the defining voices of what is now Impact Wrestling.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO