CBS News

Suspect in custody in Idaho murder investigation

Nearly seven weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, and after 19,000 tips in a quadruple-murder investigation that drew nationwide attention, Idaho authorities announced Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old Ph.D. criminology student. Correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
