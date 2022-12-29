Missing teen last seen in Lancaster reported missing

A 16-year old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Thursday.

Sean Orellana Garcia was last seen at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 44400 block of 10th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Garcia is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweater, black sweats and carrying a black bag. He has a possible destination of the 10400 block of Croesus Avenue in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Garcia or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s watch commander at 661-948- 8466. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or to lacrimestoppers.org.