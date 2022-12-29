Read full article on original website
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 73-45 win over USC
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and USC. The Ducks won 73-45. The Ducks (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) snapped a two-game skid. The Trojans (11-3, 1-2) shot a season-low 23%. Below are live updates from today’s game. FINAL: OREGON 73, USC...
Oregon women’s basketball guard Ahlise Hurst out with left leg injury
Oregon women’s basketball is down to four available guards. Senior guard Ahlise Hurst, who left Friday’s game against UCLA with an apparent lower left leg injury, is out for Sunday’s game against USC and could miss multiple games. Hurst left Friday’s game in the final minute of...
Endyia Rogers, Taya Hanson shoot Oregon women’s basketball past USC
Against her former team, Endyia Rogers asserted herself early, often and in ways that emphasize how dominant she can and needs to be for Oregon to reach its goals this season. Rogers scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half, repeatedly attacking the rim to go with with six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 73-45 win over USC Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
For the first time in his life, it’s all about Will Richardson and the 5th-year senior is keeping Oregon men’s basketball afloat
It’s been years in the making, even dating back before his time in Eugene, but it’s finally all about Will Richardson. The Oregon point guard is more than the statistical leader on the court or the primary voice for the team on and off of it. On a roster that’s been depleted by injuries through the first two months of the season, Richardson is a load-bearing figure. His presence is the difference between the Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) still being competitive and with a chance to assemble a resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration and already looking ahead to 2023-24.
Oregon State Beavers vs No. 10 UCLA Bruins women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/1/23)
Oregon State looks for a split of the season’s first home Pac-12 series Sunday when the Beavers play host to No. 10 UCLA in Gill Coliseum. The Bruins have rolled through their first 14 games, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina. Scroll down to find live updates. No....
BYU rolls to 7th straight win, 71-58
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU improved to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play Saturday night with a 71-58 win over Portland at home in the Marriott Center. The win moved the Cougars’ win streak to seven-straight, five of which have been at home. “It’s so hard to win seven in a row and these […]
Determined Oregon State ready to turn a corner after beating No. 10 UCLA 77-72
The convenient answer as to why did Oregon State knock off No. 10 UCLA 77-72 Sunday in Gill Coliseum has to do with an injury. The Bruins were without one of the Pac-12′s best players in Charisma Osborne, who leads UCLA in scoring and rebounding this season. Yet it’s...
Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
CBS Sports
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win in Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (10-3) enter the offseason:. 1) It might have been the best 4th quarter of Bo Nix’s career. It wasn’t as big of a...
BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident
HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
kslsports.com
PK: Looking At Future Of Utah Football Past Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – Perhaps nobody has given a better recommendation of Utah football than linebacker Mohamoud Diabate did during his interview session in the media tent outside the Rose Bowl on a rainy Saturday. After playing in 37 games with 17 starts at Florida the last three years, Diabate...
Yardbarker
The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023
DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident
Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
