Provo, UT

The Oregonian

Endyia Rogers, Taya Hanson shoot Oregon women’s basketball past USC

Against her former team, Endyia Rogers asserted herself early, often and in ways that emphasize how dominant she can and needs to be for Oregon to reach its goals this season. Rogers scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half, repeatedly attacking the rim to go with with six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 73-45 win over USC Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

For the first time in his life, it’s all about Will Richardson and the 5th-year senior is keeping Oregon men’s basketball afloat

It’s been years in the making, even dating back before his time in Eugene, but it’s finally all about Will Richardson. The Oregon point guard is more than the statistical leader on the court or the primary voice for the team on and off of it. On a roster that’s been depleted by injuries through the first two months of the season, Richardson is a load-bearing figure. His presence is the difference between the Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) still being competitive and with a chance to assemble a resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration and already looking ahead to 2023-24.
EUGENE, OR
ABC4

BYU rolls to 7th straight win, 71-58

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU improved to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play Saturday night with a 71-58 win over Portland at home in the Marriott Center. The win moved the Cougars’ win streak to seven-straight, five of which have been at home. “It’s so hard to win seven in a row and these […]
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72

Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Associated Press

BYU offensive lineman Veikoso dies in construction accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
ABC 4

BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

PK: Looking At Future Of Utah Football Past Rose Bowl Game

PASADENA, Calif. – Perhaps nobody has given a better recommendation of Utah football than linebacker Mohamoud Diabate did during his interview session in the media tent outside the Rose Bowl on a rainy Saturday. After playing in 37 games with 17 starts at Florida the last three years, Diabate...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023

DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident

Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
PROVO, UT
WTAJ

A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
