For the first time in his life, it’s all about Will Richardson and the 5th-year senior is keeping Oregon men’s basketball afloat
It’s been years in the making, even dating back before his time in Eugene, but it’s finally all about Will Richardson. The Oregon point guard is more than the statistical leader on the court or the primary voice for the team on and off of it. On a roster that’s been depleted by injuries through the first two months of the season, Richardson is a load-bearing figure. His presence is the difference between the Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) still being competitive and with a chance to assemble a resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration and already looking ahead to 2023-24.
Determined Oregon State ready to turn a corner after beating No. 10 UCLA 77-72
The convenient answer as to why did Oregon State knock off No. 10 UCLA 77-72 Sunday in Gill Coliseum has to do with an injury. The Bruins were without one of the Pac-12′s best players in Charisma Osborne, who leads UCLA in scoring and rebounding this season. Yet it’s...
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo announces return in 2023
Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo took to social media on Saturday to announce his plans to return to the Beavers for the 2023 season. The graphic shows Oladapo in his Oregon State uniform with the title "Unfinished Business, I'm back!" Oladapo arrived at Oregon State as a walk-on during...
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 73-45 win over USC
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and USC. The Ducks won 73-45. The Ducks (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) snapped a two-game skid. The Trojans (11-3, 1-2) shot a season-low 23%. Below are live updates from today’s game. FINAL: OREGON 73, USC...
Endyia Rogers, Taya Hanson shoot Oregon women’s basketball past USC
Against her former team, Endyia Rogers asserted herself early, often and in ways that emphasize how dominant she can and needs to be for Oregon to reach its goals this season. Rogers scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half, repeatedly attacking the rim to go with with six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 73-45 win over USC Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon women’s basketball guard Ahlise Hurst out with left leg injury
Oregon women’s basketball is down to four available guards. Senior guard Ahlise Hurst, who left Friday’s game against UCLA with an apparent lower left leg injury, is out for Sunday’s game against USC and could miss multiple games. Hurst left Friday’s game in the final minute of...
Oregon State Beavers vs No. 10 UCLA Bruins women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (1/1/23)
Oregon State looks for a split of the season’s first home Pac-12 series Sunday when the Beavers play host to No. 10 UCLA in Gill Coliseum. The Bruins have rolled through their first 14 games, losing only to No. 1 South Carolina. Scroll down to find live updates. No....
Oregon State commits a season-high 24 turnovers in a 69-58 loss to USC
Oregon State couldn’t overcome USC’s withering defense, as the Beavers committed a season-high 24 turnovers in a 69-58 women’s basketball loss Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Trojans’ pressure defense and Rayah Marshall’s 33 points proved effectively derail Oregon State’s shot at its first Pac-12 win of...
Oregon State starts fast, holds off short-handed No. 10 UCLA 77-72
Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds and Oregon State survived a furious finish Sunday to pull out a 77-72 win over short-handed No. 10 UCLA at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers freshman forward came off the bench to hit eight of 10 shots, as well as securing a career high for rebounds. Bendu Yeaney was an all-around standout, as the Beavers senior had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023
DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
What TV channel is Texas Tech vs Iowa State women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (12/31/2022)
ISU -9 | TTU +9. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Iowa State Cyclones in women’s college basketball. When: Saturday, December 31 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Where: United Supermarkets Arena |...
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations
EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
