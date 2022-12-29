Read full article on original website
Soccer-Van Dijk fired up for 'crazy season' with Liverpool after World Cup exit
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Virgil van Dijk said he is using the pain of the Netherlands' World Cup penalty shootout defeat to eventual champions Argentina as fuel to get Liverpool's season back on track.
Fritz, Keys help U.S. secure berth in United Cup quarterfinals
Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz fueled a critical day for Team USA on Monday in Sydney, posting victories over Germany at the United Cup mixed teams event, securing the Americans a berth in the tournament's quarterfinals.
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
The hidden underwater forests that could help tackle the climate crisis
Bubbles stream furiously behind Frank Hurd as he gently parts the curtains of giant kelp. Green and gold ribbons reach upwards through the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean towards the sun. Hurd, a marine biologist with environmental organisation the Nature Conservancy, is diving in a kelp forest off Anacapa...
US set to again require COVID tests for travelers from China
WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's...
