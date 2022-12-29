California school photographer accused of molesting children over several decades

ONTARIO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 72-year-old school photographer was arrested after allegedly molesting multiple children over the span of several decades.

According to a news release from the Ontario Police Department, an investigation into Philbert Hernandez launched on May 23, and he was identified as a suspect "in several child molestation cases that occurred at multiple residences in the city of Ontario."

Police identified additional victims and incidents as a result of their investigation.

At the time of the assaults, Hernandez was reportedly working as a photographer for multiple photography firms that were contracted by schools, where he was assigned to work.

On Dec. 27, Hernandez was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for child sexual abuse charges, police said.

