ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EY4DB_0jy152AX00
Richard Young/Shutterstock

Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years.

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. In his journey, Edson charmed everyone with his brilliance in sport, stopped a war, performed social work around the world, and spread what he most believed to be the cure to all our problems: love,” a statement shared via his official Facebook profile read. “Your message in life will become a legacy for generations to come.”

Keep reading for details on Pelé’s net worth, his sports salary and how he made his money.

What Is Pele’s Net Worth?

Pelé left behind an estimated $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Pele’s Soccer Salary?

Pelé’s career began when he was just a teenager and signed to Santos FC after impressing the coach. He made his professional soccer debut in 1956 at the age of 15.

At his prime, the Três Corações native was the highest paid athlete of all time, leading Brazil to World Cup championships in 1958, 1962 and 1970. In 1999, he was labeled Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and FIFA designated him as “the greatest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mcsG_0jy152AX00
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Although he was often offered large contracts to leave Santos FC and play for major clubs such as Inter Milan or Real Madrid, Pelé stayed loyal to the team that found him. In 1974, he signed with the New York Cosmos and helped grow soccer’s American fanbase.

According to the New York Times, Pelé agreed to a three-year, $7 million contract with the New York team, making him the highest‐paid team athlete in the world at the time.

He retired from soccer in 1977, though he continued to be an ambassador for the sport.

How Else Did Pele Make Money?

In 2015 – one year after Brazil hosted the World Cup and one year before the Summer Olympics were scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro – Forbes named Pelé the 10th-highest paid retired athlete. Many companies hired the retired soccer legend as the face of their campaigns during the major sporting events in Brazil.

According to the outlet, Pelé brought in an estimated $15 million from companies such as Procter & Gamble, Volkswagen and Emirates Airlines that year alone.

He also had a long-standing relationship with the shoe company Puma, beginning in the 1970s when he was paid to tie his shoe during the World Cup Final, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 18

Sara Gray
3d ago

Father in the name of Jesus, give the family comfort, strength, peace of mind, healing, and deliverance, Amen.

Reply
14
Jerome W Jackson Jr.
2d ago

When we die it, doesn’t matter what you have who you are . It’s all about what kind of person you were. RIP . Your legacy will be forever.

Reply
2
Paula
2d ago

my first experience with soccer was a game Pele played in. I was hooked. RIH Pele

Reply
6
Related
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
brytfmonline.com

New discovery: – It can’t be true

The discovery of coins in Rhode Island, in the United States, has stunned scientists. This discovery is new evidence of the presence of pirates in the American colonies in the seventeenth century. Parts of the United States at that time were colonized by Great Britain. The news agency reported that...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy