Jalen Hurts participated in Thursday's practice ahead of Eagles matchup vs. Saints

It was only practice, but with the Philadelphia Eagles badly needing to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to throwing on Thursday.

He was seen taking first-team reps early on, and it appears that he could miraculously start for the Eagles on Sunday in a must-win matchup.

With Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox and several others dealing with injuries, clinching the division on Sunday would allow Philadelphia to rest some starters in the season finale against the Giants.

Reuben Frank -- NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McLane

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Berman

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McLane

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Tolentino

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Tolentino

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Rapoport

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Caplan

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Howard Eskins

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The fast healer is back.