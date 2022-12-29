FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Michael Eley scored 16 points to guide Siena to a 70-61 victory over Fairfield. Eley had seven rebounds for the Saints (9-5). Jackson Stormo scored 15 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the floor. Jared Billups hit two 3-pointers, scoring 10 with nine rebounds. TJ Long had 19 points to lead the Stags (6-8).

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO