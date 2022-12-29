BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season. Deja Kelly paced the Tar Heels with 21 points. North Carolina has lost three consecutive games.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO