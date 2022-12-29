Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County
On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street. They say they arrived to find the […]
Missing man found after Silver Alert activated by CHP
The California Highway Patrol says the missing man that activated a Silver Alert Saturday has been found.
KCRA.com
Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in […]
KMPH.com
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash
FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
IDENTIFIED: UC Davis student killed in SUV rollover crash in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a Fresno County crash on Thursday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. 22-year-old Yi Yan was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by officials. The Coroner’s Office says she is from China and was an international student studying […]
Suspected DUI driver arrested following three car crash in Madera
A suspected DUI driver is in custody following a three-car crash that sent two people to the hospital in Madera.
KMPH.com
Rockslide shuts portion of Highway 168 in both directions with detour at Auberry Road
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced the closure of Highway 168 between Prather and Shaver Lake on Saturday affecting travelers through Fresno County. The rockslide happened at 2500 ft. elevation in both directions on the four-lane. The ongoing winter storm is creating wet conditions with high...
thesungazette.com
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
thesungazette.com
Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting
VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
Suspect cashes $12K check stolen from 103-year-old Fresno resident, deputies say
Authorities are searching for a person who cashed a $12,000 check that was stolen from a 103-year-old Fresno resident.
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Passenger killed in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
2 US Navy members killed in car crash in Kings County identified
Authorities have identified two US Navy members who were killed in a car crash Monday morning in Kings County.
Arrest after 78-year-old beaten outside Clovis store, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man and stole his cell phone Friday morning in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say 911 calls started coming into their communications center just after 8:00 a.m. regarding an […]
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
2 adults, 2 teens arrested in possession of firearms in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two adult suspects and two teenagers have been arrested following a traffic stop in Hanford after police say they were in possession of firearms. Officers say that on December 28, Hanford Police conducted a traffic stop on a black sedan in the 600 block of South Redington for expired registration. When […]
Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.
